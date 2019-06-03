Gabrielle Union Poses With Daughter Kaavia, 6 Mos., & Fans Gush Over The Cuteness: ‘That Face’

‘Shady Baby’ is back with a new adorable selfie. Gabrielle Union’s daughter, Kaavia, served the ultimate look that warned haters to stay away from her ‘mama’ — but fans only had kind words to say.

Fans are simultaneously laughing and crying over the face that Gabrielle Union’s six-month-old baby, Kaavia, just made — again. On June 3, Gabrielle shared a mommy-daughter selfie to Instagram, but their facial expressions were quite different! While the America’s Got Talent judge beamed for the picture, Kaavia pulled a face that was a “Shady Baby” signature (a nickname coined on Kaavia’s respective Instagram account). But Gabrielle did the talking for her mini me, as she captioned the photo, “Whatchu say about my mama?! @kaaviajames 🤣😂🤣🤣😂.”

Fans — both famous and non-verified — freaked out over Kaavia’s expressiveness. “Soooooo juicy sweet lil fat fat!!!!!!!!! 😍😍😍🤗🤗🤗🙏🏾💋💋💋,” Taraji P. Henson commented, and fellow actress Rebecca Budig also wrote, “This baby is ridiculous. Those lips! That face!” Kaavia really made Gabrielle’s Instagram followers laugh, as more left comments like, “She has the best expressions😂❤️” and “Kav is forever a mood 😂.” And then there were those who couldn’t help but point out that Kaavia is the look-alike of her dad, NBA star Dwyane Wade! “Look at that face 😭😍😍😍😍😍 I just want to squeeze those cheeks! She has daddy’s face with her mama’s softness! God bless her. My favorite #shadybaby,” one such follower wrote.

Gabrielle and Dwyane welcomed Kaavia, their first child together, via surrogate in Nov. 2018. Gabrielle had estimated that she suffered eight or nine miscarriages (in addition to failed IVF treatments) prior to Kaavia’s birth, a confession the Bring It On star had made in her 2017 book We’re Going to Need More Wine. Now that her baby has finally arrived, Gabrielle has been happily filling her Instagram page with precious moments of her motherhood journey — such as a video of “baby laughter” posted on May 24.

A baby isn’t the only change in Gabrielle’s life, as she’s also a new judge in Season 14 of America’s Got Talent. The actress revealed that one act has already rocked her life — and your life will experience a seismic shift too! “What I can say is that the world will be changed,” Gabrielle EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in March 2019. “It is a major issue that affects a lot of families and that particular act I believe will literally change the world. And being a part of it, witnessing it, I was changed and everyone on that stage is changed. It is one of those moments where you are like, ‘Well, that is the day that it switched for me, that is the day something clicked for me.’ It’s amazing to be a part of something like that.”