2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup: When Are The Games, How To Watch & More Info

The biggest sports event of the summer is about to kick off: the FIFA Women’s World Cup! Before the US Women try to win back-to-back cups, get the info on how to watch, the full schedule and more!

The summer is heating up, and so is the action on the field. The 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup will see the best female soccer players on the planet go head-to-head. The reigning champs, the United States, look to do something they haven’t been able since the tournament’s inception: repeat as champs. Can Carli Lloyd, 36, Alex Morgan, 29, Megan Rapinoe, 33, and the rest of the USWNT bring the cup back home? Or will Germany, Japan, or host country France send the Yanks home without the cup? Before the action starts and you are suddenly desperate to find a bar to watch the game with your friends, here’s all you need to know about the 2019 Women’s World Cup.

The 2019 Women’s World Cup is from June 7 to July 7. The 8th edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup (it began in 1991 and takes place every four years) will take place at a bevy of venues within France over a period of four weeks. The first game, between hosts France and South Korea, will begin at 3:00 PM ET on June 7 in Parc Des Princes in Paris. The USWNT will hit the field for the first time four days later, as they face Thailand on June 11 at 3:00 PM ET.

You can watch the games online via Fox Sports. In the United States, Fox and Fs1 will carry the matches in English (h/t ESPN). Telemundo and Universo will televise the events in Spanish. Fox Sports will stream the games, but you’ll need a television subscription (aka cable/satellite) to watch. CTV/RDS/TSN will carry the games in Canada, the BBK will air them in the UK, and Direct TV Sports will air the games in Sub-Saharan Africa. For a full schedule, click here.

It’s a global affair: France, United States, Germany, England, Canada, Australia, Netherlands, Japan, Sweden, Brazil, Spain, Norway, South Korea, China, Italy, New Zealand, Scotland, Thailand, Argentina, Chile, Nigeria, Cameroon, South Africa, and Jamaica will participate in this year’s tournament.

The knockout round begins on June 22. A refresher for those who forgot: the above teams are divided into groups of four. A team plays the other squads in its groups. Teams earn three points for a win, one for a draw and none for a default. At the end of the group stage, the top two teams in each group automatically advance to the knockout stage. Four third-place teams, depending on ranking, will also qualify.

The USWNT is the favorites – but they’re also on a redemption tour. The defending World Cup champions are coming off a humiliating exit from the 2016 Rio Olympics, when they were eliminated short of the semifinals for the first time in a major event, per ESPN. The team underwent a retooling after the Olympics, which saw them struggle to regain their footing. In 2017, they seemed to work out the kinks, as they began a 28-unbeaten streak that ended at the start of 2019. Oh, the team that beat the US Women? It was this year’s host country, France.

The USA squad is in Group F with Sweden, Thailand, and Chile. Early predictions have the Americans and Swedes advancing. While the USWNT has all the tools to finally go back-to-back as World Cup champions, a feat they’ve yet to accomplish, their path to the Cup won’t be a walk in the park.