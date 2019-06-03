‘The Bachelorette’: Colton & Cassie Reveal Whether Or Not It’s ‘Awkward’ For Them To See Hannah Brown

Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph attended the same event as his ex, Hannah Brown, over the weekend, and dished to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about whether or not the run-in was uncomfortable.

The potential for a majorly awkward run-in went down at KIIS FM’s Wango Tango concert on June 1 — Colton Underwood attended the event with his girlfriend, Cassie Randolph, while one of the other women from his season of The Bachelor, Hannah Brown, was also in attendance. Now, Hannah is the star of The Bachelorette, and we caught up with Colton and Cassie about how they felt about seeing her. “It’s hard to explain to people outside of the show because when you do something that’s as unique as the Bachelor franchise, you sort of share this bond and feel for each other,” Colton explained to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “You, in a way, know what they’re going through.” No awkwardness here!

Cassie added, “We were both just like — we want to give her a hug!” Colton also explained that he “wants the best” for Hannah because he and Cassie are “so happy” after getting together on the show. “I just want [Hannah] to experience that, too,” he gushed. Cassie confirmed that she and Colton have been watching Hannah on The Bachelorette every Monday, and raved that “she’s been super fun to watch,” while Colton admitted that he wasn’t really able to give his ex much advice for taking on the leading role because “it’s so challenging and unique.”

“The one thing I always say is stay true to yourself,” he told us.”As long as you do that, you’ll be fine.” He revealed that he thinks Hannah is definitely being true to herself on the show, and teased, “I think if she continues to do what she’s doing right now, then it’s all going to work out for her.”

Colton and Cassie were happier than ever at Wango Tango, but things almost didn’t end up this way for them. Cassie actually left Colton before he fantasy suite date on The Bachelor. Her decision came after she found out that her dad didn’t give Colton his blessing to propose, and she began wondering if she was rushing into the relationship. Colton was so set on being with Cassie, though, that he sent home his other two remaining women, Tayshia Adams and Hannah Godwin, to put all his focus on winning Cassie back.

He eventually got her to agree to meet his family and spend more time with him, and by the end of the season, they agreed to leave as a couple, but without a proposal. Now, they’re “continuing to get to know each other in the real world,” and are learning to “block out the pressure” to get engaged, Colton told us. Cassie added, “We kind of took it at our own pace, so I think that in itself will help us navigate our future together. We’e not giving into pressures outside of the show. It doesn’t worry me at all because every person is different and every couple is different. I feel lucky to have met [him] in such strange circumstances!”