Best Dressed At The 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards — Bella Hadid, Jennifer Lopez & More

Some of our favorite celebs headed to the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York on June 3 & we rounded up the best dressed looks from the evening.

There were a ton of gorgeous red carpet looks at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards on Monday, June 3, at the Brooklyn Museum in New York. So many stunning ladies were in attendance, especially Jennifer Lopez, 49, who was the woman of the hour as she received the highly coveted Fashion Icon Award. JLo always looks amazing in anything that she wears – whether it’s on or off the red carpet, so it’s no surprise she received the award. We absolutely loved JLo’s look for the occasion as she wore a long-sleeved red crop top that showed off her abs with a matching red ball gown. So fierce!

Ashley Graham, 31, really put the F in fashion by going with a super stylish black dress with dramatic puffy shoulders. She added a black hat and gloves to make the look extra special. Fellow model Emily Ratajkowski, 27, looked truly elegant in an off-the-shoulder gown that featured red fabric along the top, a white bodice and a full black skirt.

Also in attendance at the Awards were supermodel BFFs, Kendall Jenner, 23, and Bella Hadid, 22. Bella went full glam with a plunging black sequined Michael Kors Collection gown with feathery accents along the bottom. Both girls looked gorgeous, as always, and they slayed the red carpet in their outfits. Bella was out and about in NYC earlier today in a much more dressed down look, but still super sexy. She opted to wear an oversized white denim jacket dress which had a baggy bodice, but a super fitted, tight waist that was cinched in, highlighting her amazing figure, and flowed down into a short little mini skirt. Bella paired the white frock with a pair of oversized see-through sunglasses and neon green strappy ankle sandals.

There were so many gorgeous outfits at the CFDA Awards, and we rounded up all of the best looks from the night in the gallery above, which you can click through and see.

While everyone looked fabulous at the event, JLo definitely stole the show in her ensemble and her Fashion Icon Award was so well deserved, which she proved when she rocked this look.