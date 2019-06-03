‘The Lion King’: Beyonce Officially Makes Debut As Nala & Begs Simba To ‘Come Home’ In New Teaser

Finally! Beyonce’s Nala speaks for the first time in the latest ‘The Lion King’ trailer, begging Simba to return to their kingdom and defeat Scar.

CHILLS. Beyonce is front and center as Nala in the new teaser trailer for the upcoming The Lion King, reinventing the iconic Disney character at a crucial part in the film. Simba (Donald Glover) was driven from his kingdom by his vicious uncle Scar (Chiwetel Ejiofor) as a young cub, and has spent years away from his pride. His best friend, Nala, is now a fully grown lioness, and knows that Simba is the kingdom’s only hope. In the brief teaser, Beyonce provides a voiceover as Nala, saying, “Simba. You have to take your place as king. We need you. Come home.” Hearing Beyonce say “Simba” is honestly enough, but the rest of the teaser is mesmerizing, too.

It shows key moments that anyone who loved the 1995 animated original will instantly recognize. There’s the haunting wildebeest stampede, and Scar flanked by his loyal hyenas, watching chaos reign. Rafiki in his tree hut, predicting the coming of King Simba. The animals of the plains coming together and bowing down at the Simba’s birth. The horrific, bloody and fiery battle between Scar and Mufasa (James Earl Jones) — and Simba and Nala meeting again as adults and falling in love. We’re going to cry so hard when we watch this.

There’s a moment of comic relief at the very end, when Timon and Pumba (Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner) show up to save the day. “Everyone calm down, we’re here,” Timon yells as he rides Pumba’s back. “The backup is here,” Pumba says. And we’re so glad! This is undoubtedly going to be the biggest film of the summer, and probably the entire year. The Lion King hits theaters on July 19, 2019.