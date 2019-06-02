See Pics
Hollywood Life

'Teen Mom OG' Star Ryan Edwards & Wife Mackenzie Standifer All Smiles After His Release From Jail – Pics

News Writer & Reporter

‘Teen Mom OG’ star Ryan Edwards’ wife Mackenzie Standifer took to Instagram on June 1 to show off a lighthearted moment with her husband in a series of silly and fun posed selfies they took during a trip.

Mackenzie Standifer, 22, shared a sweet moment between her and her husband Ryan Edwards, 31, when she posted a few rare pics to her Instagram page on June 1, and from the smiles on their faces, it seems like things are going well for the married couple. The Teen Mom OG stars are currently on a trip and in Mazkenzie’s photo, they’re both relaxing on recliners and sporting sunglasses while looking at the camera. “In case anyone is wondering how this trip is going 😂 safe to say Ryan is NOT an insta photog husband 😂,” she captioned the snapshots.

This is the first time Mackenzie has showed off pics of Ryan since April when she posted a family pic on Easter that included their seventh-month-old son Jagger as well as Ryan’s son, Bentley, 10, whose mother is his ex Maci Bookout, 27, and Mackenzie’s son, Hudson, 4, from a previous marriage.

The new happy family photos of Ryan are a good sight to see considering the legal troubles he’s had in the past. He made headlines in Jan. when he was arrested for heroin possession and theft and spent three months in a Tennessee jail. Before that, he was arrested in Mar. 2017, for heroin possession and went to rehab for the issue but found himself arrested a second time in 2018 after violating his probation and returned to rehab.

The effect of Ryan’s arrests were documented on Teen Mom OG, especially the reaction of Maci, who has been open about the difficulties she’s had in dealing with the issues. She was granted a two-year restraining order from him in May 2018 and revealed to US Weekly that she has been open about her ex’s arrests with their son, Bentley, because she doesn’t want him hearing about it somewhere else. “Even if people don’t talk about us, like, we’re on TV at home, kids always tell the truth,” she told the outlet. “People are talking about it at home. So I definitely don’t want him going to school and some kid saying, ‘Oh so-and-so told me’ or ‘my mom showed me’ or ‘I saw this.’”