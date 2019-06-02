Rihanna’s latest Savage x Fenty lingerie is neon hot! The singer posted a new picture with her June clothing drop.

Add this outfit to our wishlist, please! Rihanna, 30, posted a picture on Instagram yesterday showing the latest and hottest drop from Savage x Fenty! The multi-hyphenate star modeled the new items, in her typical fashion, and we definitely are adding these to our to-buy list. Ri modeled a lacy yellow neon bra, matching lacy underwear, and thigh-high complementary socks. She finished the look with neon yellow heels as well.

Ri looked away while posing. She wore her hair down in voluminous curls. The singer had on a dark eye look, with rosy cheeks and a mauve-brown lipstick. The businesswoman captioned her pic, “⚡️⚡️ @savagexfenty’s new June drop!! OUT NOW! savagex.com.”

Fans went wild over the new drop and picture from Ri. “My left eye almost exploded after seeing this pic,” one fan joked in a comment. Another remarked that it perfectly encapsulated the summer mood by saying, “summer 2019 energy.” Someone else said, “You know you fine AF 😍😍😍.” Another piped in, “OMG I WILL BUY ALL OF THEM JUST TO KEEP EM 🤣🤣🤣❤️❤️❤️,” and that’s pretty darn relatable, if we say so ourselves.

Rihanna started her Savage x Fenty line back in 2018, after she brought her makeup line Fenty Beauty into the world a year prior to that. Rihanna most recently announced the beginning of her luxury clothing line, Fenty, and it had its first drop on May 22. We can’t wait to see how Rihanna continues to take over the beauty, fashion, and music world!