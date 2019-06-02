Lisa Vanderpump: Why There’s A ‘Good Chance’ She’ll Show Up To ‘RHOBH’ Reunion After Drama
Lisa Vanderpump may not sit out the upcoming ‘RHOBH’ reunion despite the drama she’s had with castmates this past season and she might even use the event to stand up for herself in a big way.
Lisa Vanderpump, 58, is not ready to let season nine of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills end without possibly speaking her piece at the upcoming reunion next week! Although she hasn’t made a final decision about attending yet, after the intense “puppygate” drama that played out with her and some of her co-stars on the Bravo reality series, she’s seriously thinking of going to talk about her side of the story.
“Lisa still is undecided about attending the reunion next week as well as her decision to continue Housewives though those close to the situation do think she will show and continue on with both,” a source close to the RHOBH cast EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She’s mulling over all of it continuously and telling her inner circle she still doesn’t know what she wants to do. There’s still a good chance she’ll show up at the reunion as she really does have things to say, she just doesn’t know if she wants to put herself through all of that, so it’s tough.”