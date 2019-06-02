Lisa Vanderpump: Why There’s A ‘Good Chance’ She’ll Show Up To ‘RHOBH’ Reunion After Drama

Lisa Vanderpump may not sit out the upcoming ‘RHOBH’ reunion despite the drama she’s had with castmates this past season and she might even use the event to stand up for herself in a big way.

Lisa Vanderpump, 58, is not ready to let season nine of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills end without possibly speaking her piece at the upcoming reunion next week! Although she hasn’t made a final decision about attending yet, after the intense “puppygate” drama that played out with her and some of her co-stars on the Bravo reality series, she’s seriously thinking of going to talk about her side of the story.

“Lisa still is undecided about attending the reunion next week as well as her decision to continue Housewives though those close to the situation do think she will show and continue on with both,” a source close to the RHOBH cast EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She’s mulling over all of it continuously and telling her inner circle she still doesn’t know what she wants to do. There’s still a good chance she’ll show up at the reunion as she really does have things to say, she just doesn’t know if she wants to put herself through all of that, so it’s tough.”

Lisa’s not the only one who is thinking it might be good if she attends the reunion either. It turns out some of the other women on the show would like to see her attend but less because they want to hear her defend herself and more because they want her to apologize. “The other ladies truly do want her attending. They have a lot they’d like to say and still feel she owes them an apology,” the source continued. “Most of them feel they can still move forward should she issue one.”

Dorit Kemsley, was one of the most talked about of the season, she wasn’t seen much in the remaining episodes. Although Lisa’s big lie detector test episode, in which she tried to prove her innocence in regards to the accusations that she was leaking stories to the press about co-star, was one of the most talked about of the season, she wasn’t seen much in the remaining episodes. In a response to a fan online, she claimed it’s because the producers of the show cut her scenes. “No, maybe Caesars on the last one…they cut out all my scenes,” she wrote when the fan asked her if she would appear in the last episodes of season nine.

The RHOBH reunion taping is set to take place on June 5.