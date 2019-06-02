Why Khloe Kardashian Thought It Was Critical To Clap Back At Fan Who Said She Slept With Scott Disick

Khloe Kardashian’s birthday message to ‘brother’ Scott Disick was hijacked by a fan who claimed they ‘shagged.’ She ended up clapping back hard about it and we’ve got the reason why.

When Khloe Kardashian posted a series of Instagram pics along with a heartfelt 36th birthday message to her “brother” Scott Disick on May 26, many fans were touched. Except one who claimed she refused to believe the two had never slept together because of their closeness. Khloe ended up responding in a big way and she felt it was necessary as there’s no way she would ever hook up with the father of sister Kourtney’s three children.

“Khloe and Scott are completely comfortable with their tight-knit bond they’ve formed. Khloe and Scott have always been extremely close and Khloe always had his back when he was fighting with Kourtney. She’s always been like a peace maker and mediator between the two,” a source close to the family tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“She knows Scott tries really hard and feels for him since he’s had so much loss in his family. They have a tight brother, sister type of best friend bond that’s unbreakable,” the insider continues. Scott suffered a horrific double whammy when he lost his beloved mother Bonnie at just 63-years-old in Oct. of 2013 after a long illness, only to have his father Jeffrey pass away three months later in January of 2014. Since Scott is an only child, the Kardashians are the only family he has.

“She clapped back at a fan to speak the truth, that’s all. Khloe is an extremely passionate person and it did bother her because she didn’t want her sister to feel disrespected at all. Scott supports it fully as the truth is the truth,” the source adds. Khloe let loose on a fan named franmisty who in the comments of her birthday post to Scott wrote “Refuse to believe they’ve never shagged.” Her comment ended up getting over 5,600 likes so no wonder Khloe felt the need to address it.

The 34-year-old hit back, writing. “I feel sad for you because apparently you don’t have relationships in your life that can be completely platonic. You don’t have relationships where someone genuinely loves and cares about you without wanting anything else besides a friendship.” Unfortunately Fran wasn’t the only one with the thought as one person commented, “In another life y’all would’ve been perfect together,” and one responded to Fran writing “funny I was thinking they would have made a better match than Kourtney.”