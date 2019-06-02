‘KUWTK’: Khloe Admits Things Are Still A ‘Work In Progress’ With Tristan 7 Mos. After Cheating Scandal

On the June 2 episode of ‘KUWTK,’ Khloe Kardashian revealed that she still hadn’t fully regained her trust in Tristan Thompson after he was caught cheating on her seven months earlier.

Khloe Kardashian took a trip to Cleveland to spend time with Tristan Thompson on the June 2 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians (filmed last fall), but she had her BFF, Malika Haqq, there, too. Since Tristan was so busy with his basketball practice schedule, Malika was the perfect person for Khloe to spend time with during the visit. However, Malika couldn’t help but point out how hard it must be for Khloe to be doing so many things with her daughter, True Thompson, without Tristan because he’s at work — especially since it was just months earlier that he was caught cheating on her and their relationship was still quite fragile.

“I don’t know how life in Cleveland with Tristan is right now for Khloe,” Malika admitted. “I have to see what’s going on.” Malika flat-out asked Khloe if she wished Tristan was around to do fun activities with True, but Khloe brushed it off. “If it fits in, we do it [together], but if it doesn’t I’ll still go ahead and do whatever,” she told Malika. “He has his own routine and does his own thing. Tristan doesn’t have the luxury of being able to take time off. I have to wait for summertime.” Khloe also insisted to Malika that she and Tristan are doing “fine,” but Malika wasn’t totally convinced.

“Khloe’s always been really good at a brance face, but it’s really important for me to know what’s going on with her on the inside,” Malika explained. “It’s important that you take care of yourself the way you take care of others. I don’t want there to be a massive elephant in the room that no one’s addressing. I will be the person she can open up to. I’m willing to give her an opportunity to speak her heart or go off…whatever.”

Finally, Malika did get Khloe to open up. “It’s really hard to regain trust,” khloe admitted. ‘I’m someone where…the energy I have toward True is all that matters to me. If that starts to be affected by me wondering what Tristan’s doing, I would be out in two f***ing seconds. Nothing is worth that.” She told Malika that she was still “in love” with Tristan, which is something she was certain of because she was still willing to make an effort to make their relationship work.

“But still, I’m not going to act like nothing’s wrong,” she confirmed. “I’m not going to force that. He’ll say…it’s been seven months and I’m like…okay, it’s been seven months. i’m allowed to do things when I want to do it. He needs to know — your one stupid weekend…look what it did to the relationship. It just demolished it. Was that worth it for you? But I appreciate the efforts he’s put in. He does self-help therapy and whatever else he does for himself. I’m grateful for that. And he knows I’m still trying — I don’t have to come here. That’s a huge responsibility and weight on my shoulders. If I didn’t feel anything, I wouldn’t be here. I still have to get to the next phase. We’ll get there.”

Of course, it was just weeks after this filming took place that Tristan was once again caught acting inappropriate behind Khloe’s back — this time, with longtime Kardashian friend, Jordyn Woods. Khloe and Tristan are no longer together, but we’ll have to wait until the season continues to see how Khloe handles it all behind the scenes….