Kenya Moore will be back on our television screens this year! The ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star will officially return from season 12, in new pics of her filming the show!

After taking a one-year break from the Real Housewives of Atlanta to have baby, Brooklyn, Kenya Moore, 48, has returned to the Bravo reality television show! The star was spotted with Porsha Williams, 37, Cynthia Bailey, 52, and Marlo Hampton, 43, filming season 12 of the Atlanta housewives franchise on June 1 at the Atlanta Ultimate Women’s Expo!

Kenya spoke alongside the other women at the key note address at the event, which ran both yesterday and today. The new mother had previously teased her return to the franchise on May 10 on The Real talk show. “I would say there’s some truth to that,” Kenya said about rumors she was in talks with producers to return to the show. “Conversations… yes, conversations.”

While Kenya will be back on RHOA, right now, she’s also enjoying motherhood! “Kenya is enjoying everything about motherhood and watching baby Brooklyn grow,” a source close to Kenya EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife. “She’d love time to slow down, but now that Brooklyn is getting a little bigger, she’s finally able to get a little more sleep. Brooklyn is such a good baby and her personality is totally coming out now, too! She loves her little dream family and is thriving. She’s a fabulous mother.”

“Kenya stays busy with her hair care line and being a wife and mom,” our insider said. “[Husband] Marc [Daly, 48] is so hands-on and helpful with Brooklyn, so she’s never anxious leaving her with him.” Amazing – we can’t wait to see Kenya’s return to RHOA in the future, and maybe we’ll see adorable little Brooklyn on the small screen, too!