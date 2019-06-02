Where has the time gone? That’s what Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are asking in a precious video birthday tribute to their son Michael as he turns 22-years-old.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos seem so youthful themselves yet they’re celebrating their son Michael turning 22-years-old on June 2. And the couple marked the occasion with a heartfelt look back at photos from his entire life. To add a dramatic flair, the picture montage is set to the operatic classic “Nessun Dorma” as photos scroll past of Michael’s childhood, his relationship with his siblings Lola, 17, and Joaquin, 16, at various stages of their lives and his handsome adulthood. From when he was a baby to stills of him starring in Riverdale as an adult, the touching video has it all.

Happy Birthday @michaelconsway ♥️ talented, handsome, smart, kind, and 22. You started this whole thing!” Kelly, 48, captioned the Instagram video she shared on her page. Mark, 48, posted a picture from a 2002 photo booth shot taken during a trip to Australia where he and his mini-me son smile brightly. “Happy 22 to our @michaelconsway…you’ve led the way…We love you. So proud of you,” he wrote next to it.

Kelly put a ton of thought into her amazing video. She really went back through the scrapbooks to find pics of Mark holding baby Michael while in a swimming pool. In another, Kelly is holding on lovingly to her son when he looked to be pre-school aged. In yet another classic pic — which was bold of Kelly thanks to her poofy 90’s hair — the couple are seated on a sofa while holding an infant Michal in between them, marveling at their first born.

The video got plenty of love from the couple’s famous friends. ABC News anchor David Muir commented “Should be more Michaels in this world – sweet and kind happy birthday 💪.” Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna gave the video five star gold emojis with “🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟.” Kelly and Mark’s BFF Andy Cohen wrote “Happy Birthday MJC!” Awww, it’s so sweet how much love the family has from their celebrity pals.