The Jonas Brothers Vow To ‘Do It Right’ after Comeback: ‘We’re Going To Keep this Thing Going’

After six long years without the Jonas Brothers as a group, the band’s new album ‘Happiness Begins’ is released on June 7. In a new interview, the band opened up about how this time, it’s a ‘do-over.’

The Jonas Brothers have been completely taking over the music world ever since their 2019 comeback in February. Since their initial reason for splitting up – but what turned out to just be a break – was due to decreasing success as a band, we think they have little to worry about for their next album, Happiness Begins! “I think we – we definitely were supposed to go through all of what we went through to get to this point, definitely,” Joe, 29, said about the six-year hiatus leading to the band getting back together for a comeback to CBS Sunday Morning. “We got a do-over, and I think this time around we’re going to do it right. We’re just gonna keep this thing going.”

“To call it creative differences is almost too simple,” Nick, 26, explained about the band breaking up in 2013. “And I think a lot of people lost the appetite for what we were putting into the world. So, you know, we were putting up shows that weren’t selling. We were making music that I don’t think we were all super proud of, and it wasn’t connecting.” Nick said.

“And on top of that, the root of all these real issues was that our relationship was becoming strained.” Nick explained how that conversation went, “I said, ‘You know, I feel like the Jonas Brothers should be no more, and we should go on individual journeys.’ And it didn’t go so well,” he said. Joe admitted that from that point, he thought there would “be no more ‘Brothers’ ever.” Nick said that he “feared” his brothers wouldn’t ever talk to him again, for being the one to want the break up.

Luckily, in their time apart, they found each other yet again. The band’s first album since 2009 is coming out in less than one week. We’re so unbelievably excited for the brothers’ next journey – their album, Happiness Begins, is released on Friday, June 7.