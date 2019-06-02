Irina Shayk Protectively Cradles Daughter Lea On Solo Outing Without Dad Bradley Cooper

Another weekend, another outing for precious Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper. Proud mom Irina Shayk cradled the adorable blonde youngster in sweet new pics minus dad Bradley Cooper.

Little Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper sure has been getting plenty of loving family time with her famous parents lately. On June 2 her stunning model mother Irina Shayk 33, held on to her two-year-old daughter as they got out of a car in Brentwood, CA. The toddler’s light blonde locks covered up her face but she was smartly dressed in a pink romper with black leggings and a black sweater. Mom Irina flaunted her long model legs in tight black Versace leggings with gold patterns running across the fabric. She paired it with a comfy black sweater and black lace up boots.

Dad Bradley Cooper, 44, wasn’t on hand for this outing, but they spent plenty of time as a family unit over the Memorial Day weekend. On May 26 the couple took Lea to a local park for some play time then afterwards treated their daughter to some tasty ice cream. The following day they braved the LA rain for a trip to the Brentwood Country Mart where they stopped by several shops, including a bookstore. Bradley sweetly held on to Lea’s hand as they walked back to their car.

Lea is growing up so fast. It’s hard to believe that Irina actually walked the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show while she was pregnant with the little girl. No one knew at the time that she was expecting, but the Russian native was dressed in lingerie that cleverly hid her mid-section. One outfit included a half-open belted gold trench coat with a garter over her tummy and her second look consisted of a red bra and panties but she had a red fringe shawl that tied over her tiny baby bump.

Irina was 30 when she walked in that show and was grateful that Victoria’s Secret and other brands were becoming more accepting of models as they aged, instead of relying on the next new crop of girls in their late teens. “You can see designers and fashion people bringing in older girls to do their shows — I’m not even afraid to say older,” Irina told Vogue after the show. “[Modeling is] not just about age or skinny bodies anymore; it’s about the personality and beautiful souls. I travel around the world, and there are so many beautiful girls, but that’s not going to make you a supermodel. You have to have something more than just a pretty face.” At 33, Irina is still highly in demand, prancing down catwalks at fashion weeks from New York to Europe.