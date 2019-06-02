Emily Ratajkowski showed up to the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic event in New Jersey on June 1 wearing a flattering ensemble that included a bright red crop top and tight tan pencil skirt.

Emily Ratajkowski, 27, turned heads on June 1 when she wore an eye-catching outfit to the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Liberty State Park in Jersey City, NJ and looked absolutely stunning! The brunette model chose to flaunt her rock hard abs in a red long-sleeved crop top and a tight tan pencil skirt at the event. She accessorized with stylish cat-eye framed sunglasses and a cute matching designer purse. In addition to Emily, the popular event brought out other high profile celebs such as Jennifer Lawrence and Julianne Moore.

Emily’s appearance at the annual event was just one of many times she proved she has beauty and epic style. At the famous Met Gala on May 6, she showed off two very enticing looks. The first was a sheer Dundas gown that bared her midriff and came with a matching feathery headpiece. The second she wore at the gala’s after party at The Standard Hotel and it consisted of an open baggy black blazer with no bra underneath and matching black pants.

Emily is known for being sexy but classy so her latest ensembles represented her very well. When she’s not strutting her stuff on carpets of popular events, she’s posing for beautiful photos on social media. She often posts various modeling pics for brands or just for her fans, and each one seems to captivate the essence of her greatest features.

We can’t wait to see more of Emily’s appearances at events in the future. We can always count on her for stylish looks that are sure to be talked about for many years!