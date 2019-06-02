Drake & Barack Obama Hug It Out While Attending NBA Finals & Fans Go Nuts Over The Video– Watch

Drake got a friendly reminder to behave himself at the NBA finals game two from none other that former President Barack Obama. Fans are going wild over the video of them hugging it out.

Drake was in a really good mood ahead of the NBA finals game two with his beloved Toronto Raptors squaring off again at home against the Golden State Warriors. Not only did his team win the first game, ahead of the June 2 match up Drizzy got a hug from none other than Barack Obama! The 57-year-old former president was in attendance at the Scotiabank Arena and video showed him entering a VIP entrance and the first person he ran into was the “God’s Plan” singer. They clasped wrists then gave each other a big hug and thank goodness someone caught the magical meeting in tape.

Obama looked super stylish in a black shirt with a black leather jacket over it and faded black jeans. “How you been? Doing good? he can be heard asking Drake before turning to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and asking if the singer had been behaving himself. It was a fun jab at the court side antics Drizzy, 32, pulled in game one. Not only did he get in Warriors star Draymond Green‘s face at the end of the game and called him “trash,” he picked lint off Steph Curry‘s hair then posted it to his Instagram, writing “Steph Curry hair lint for sale on my eBay right now!!!” sharing a picture of the lint he plucked from Steph’s head. “username: DraymondShouldntWear23.” Silver had warned Drake to behave himself before game one but the singer ignored his pleas.

With a former POTUS in the house, Drake minded his manners during game two. Obama watched the game seated next to the NBA commissioner and at one point his smiling face was shown on the arena’s jumbotron and the Toronto audience cheered loudly for the big time VIP in the house, even chanting “MVP” over and over again. Obama has always been a huge basketball fan and now that he’s a private citizen he can dress casually and go to NBA games…even though he still has Secret Service members in tow.

