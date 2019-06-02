Beyoncé and daughter Blue Ivy showed up to the Wearable Art Gala in their best ‘The Lion King’ outfits in support of Queen B’s upcoming movie!

Beyoncé, 37, and her daughter Blue Ivy, 7, made sure that they were in the most beautiful and creative The Lion King get-ups at the Wearable Art Gala on June 1, hosted by mom and grandma Tina Knowles Lawson, 65! Beyoncé and her daughter were totally twinning in honor of the movie. The mother, who plays Nala in the upcoming flick, wore a gold lion-inspired jumpsuit with a long, flowing cape. The front of her outfit had a gold lion’s head in the center, on top of her chest.

Beyoncé’s daughter dressed up for the event on-theme as well, wearing a yellow high-low dress and a colorful headpiece. While the mother and daughter skipped out on the red carpet fun, Beyoncé shared her look with all to see on her Instagram account. The singer posted a series of photos, along with a video of young Blue Ivy singing “Circle of Life.”

One of Beyoncé’s pics showed her beautifully descending the staircase. We absolutely loved the mother and daughter’s take on the movie’s theme by applying it to the Wearable Art theme, and we’re sure they can’t wait for us all to see the live-action version of the beloved ’90s animated film!

Plus we absolutely are obsessed with Blue Ivy singing the movie’s songs – maybe she’ll do some more of them, as the movie draws nearer! The Lion King comes out in theaters on July 19. We can’t wait to see it!