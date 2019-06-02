A-Rod ‘Extremely Happy’ To See How Well J.Lo & Ex-Wife Cynthia Get Along With Each Other

Alex Rodriguez and his fiancee Jennifer Lopez recently attended his 14-year-old daughter Natasha’s middle school graduation alongside his ex-wife Cynthia and he’s thrilled the outing was a positive one.

Alex Rodriguez, 43, is all good with his current and former loves and he’s ecstatic that they’re all good with each other too! The former New York Yankees‘ fiancee Jennifer Lopez, 49, happily attended his 14-year-old daughter Natasha‘s middle school graduation last week along with her own kids, Emme and Max, 11, whose father is her ex Marc Anthony, and the pleasant interaction between them and his ex Cynthia Scurtis, 46, left him feeling grateful.

“It makes Alex extremely happy and fulfilled to see how incredibly Jen and Cynthia get along with each other,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “It made his day to have his whole family celebrating together for his daughter’s special day. Alex has a fantastic relationship with Jen’s ex Marc, which is so important to him because he loves her kids as much as he loves her and wants to have a healthy relationship with their father, too.

Ella, 11, all smiling and posing together, and the outing was definitely reminiscent of It seems the athlete’s hope is working. Alex took to Instagram to share a gorgeous pic from Natasha’s graduation of the family, which also included his daughter, 11, all smiling and posing together, and the outing was definitely reminiscent of a video that Jen posted to social media just one day before that showed her, Alex and her ex Marc sitting together and enjoying Max’s school recital.