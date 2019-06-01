Sofia Richie Proves Her Abs Are As Rock-Hard As Kourtney Kardashian’s In Crop Top

Sofia Richie was a sight to see when she flaunted her incredibly toned body in a crop top while leaving a dermatologist’s office in Beverly Hills, CA on May 31.

Sofia Richie, 20, is one fit beauty! The gorgeous model made us all want to go to the gym ASAP when she stepped out in a casual outfit that consisted of a gray crop top that showed off her rock hard abs and black workout pants during a visit to a dermatologist in Beverly Hills, CA on May 31. She also wore shades and appeared to be talking on the phone during the outing. The stunning girlfriend of Scott Disick, 36, proved she’s in just as amazing shape as his ex Kourtney Kardashian, 40, with the flash of skin and we have to admit that we’re incredibly impressed!

Like Sofia, Kourtney has showed off her own toned abs on multiple occasions. She has posted numerous photos on social media that spotlight her hot bod in various pieces of clothing such as bikinis, crop tops, and even lingerie and as a mother-of-three she’s definitely been an inspiration to all moms out there looking to get in the best shape of their lives. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is also known to wear skintight mini dresses whenever she gets the chance, which are all very flattering to her slim figure.

When Kourtney and Sofia are not strutting their stuff in both casual and fancy attire, they’re both showing love for Scott. Sofia recently showed up to her beau’s birthday celebration, where Kourt was also in attendance, on May 26, proving these two ladies have both fit physiques and maturity in common. They even posed for a photo together in the party’s photo booth along with Scott and Kourtney’s sister, Kylie Jenner, 21, and from the looks of it, there was nothing but love between them!

It’s always great to see Sofia and Kourtney getting along for the sake of Scott and Kourtney’s kids, Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4. There’s nothing quite like a healthy family dynamic and these gorgeous gals definitely have one!