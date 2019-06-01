Paulina Gretzky looked gorgeous when she showed off some skin in a black mini dress while celebrating her fiance Dustin Johnson’s brother Austin’s birthday on May 31.

Paulina Gretzky, 30, was all smiles when she attended a birthday party for Austin Johnson, the brother of her fiance Dustin Johnson, 34, on May 31, and she made sure to dress in style! The stunning model went braless and flaunted a tiny black dress that had spaghetti straps and a plunging neckline when she attended the festivities. She took to Instagram to share a photo that showed her posing with all of the guests at the bash, including Dustin, and some other friends also took to the social media site to share pics from the special day. “Happy Birthday @austin_johnson12!! We all love you so much!!,” Paulina captioned her pic.

Austin’s birthday party is not the only time Paulina has flaunted her amazing figure in flattering fashion choices. The blonde beauty is known for posting pics of herself in eye-catching ensembles, including the recent pic she took in an animal print string bikini while on vacation in the Bahamas on Apr. 29. Whether she’s wearing a dress or a T-shirt and jeans, the gorgeous gal always knows how to impress her fans with some pretty fantastic pics.

Paulina’s fans aren’t the only ones who appreciate her stunning and sometimes sexy pics. Dustin has proved he’s grateful for his beautiful fiancee by posting comments on some of her social media photos, including one from a photo shoot in which she posed totally naked in a bubble bath. “Damn I’m lucky,” the professional golfer wrote in response to the revealing snapshot, which was posted in Mar.

Paulina and Dustin got engaged in 2013 and share sons, Tatum, 4, and River, 1, together so it’s no surprise that the model’s latest pic shows that she’s become a part of Dustin’s family. We can’t wait to see more family pics in the future!