Paulina Gretzky Shows Off Toned Legs In Teeny-Tiny, Plunging Black Dress — Pics

Dustin Johnson of the US, left, walks with his partner Paulina Gretzky on 16th green at the end of a fourball match on the opening day of the 42nd Ryder Cup at Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, outside Paris, France, . Johnson and Fowler won 4 and 2 over Europe's Rory McIlroy and Thorbjorn OlesenRyder Cup Golf, Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France - 28 Sep 2018
Golf player Dustin Johnson and girlfriend Paulina Gretzky enjoys a day on the beach while on holiday in Barbados. Pictured: Ref: SPL569156 270613 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Lahaina, HI - *EXCLUSIVE* Lahaina, HI - A sexy Paulina Gretzky shows off her rocking bikini body during some down time with her fiancé Dustin Johnson as he plays in the Hyundai Tournament of Champions on the PGA Tour. Dustin did a little fishing to relax, while Paulina sunbathed in a tiny two-piece bikini, revealing a commemorative "99" tattoo for her legendary father, Wayne Gretzky. AKM-GSI January 5, 2014 To License These Photos, Please Contact : Steve Ginsburg (310) 505-8447 (323) 423-9397 steve@akmgsi.com sales@akmgsi.com or Maria Buda (917) 242-1505 mbuda@akmgsi.com ginsburgspalyinc@gmail.com 01/05/2014 Copyright © 2014 AKM-GSI, Inc. Steve Ginsburg 310.798.9111 x227 310.505.8447 steve@akmgsi.com sales@akmgsi.com
Professional Golfer Dustin Johnson and girlfriend Paulina Gretzky are pictured at Sandy Lane beach while on holiday in Barbados Pictured: Dustin Johnson Ref: SPL568392 260613 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
Paulina Gretzky looked gorgeous when she showed off some skin in a black mini dress while celebrating her fiance Dustin Johnson’s brother Austin’s birthday on May 31.

Paulina Gretzky, 30, was all smiles when she attended a birthday party for Austin Johnson, the brother of her fiance Dustin Johnson, 34, on May 31, and she made sure to dress in style! The stunning model went braless and flaunted a tiny black dress that had spaghetti straps and a plunging neckline when she attended the festivities. She took to Instagram to share a photo that showed her posing with all of the guests at the bash, including Dustin, and some other friends also took to the social media site to share pics from the special day. “Happy Birthday @austin_johnson12!! We all love you so much!!,” Paulina captioned her pic.

Austin’s birthday party is not the only time Paulina has flaunted her amazing figure in flattering fashion choices. The blonde beauty is known for posting pics of herself in eye-catching ensembles, including the recent pic she took in an animal print string bikini while on vacation in the Bahamas on Apr. 29. Whether she’s wearing a dress or a T-shirt and jeans, the gorgeous gal always knows how to impress her fans with some pretty fantastic pics.

Paulina’s fans aren’t the only ones who appreciate her stunning and sometimes sexy pics. Dustin has proved he’s grateful for his beautiful fiancee by posting comments on some of her social media photos, including one from a photo shoot in which she posed totally naked in a bubble bath. “Damn I’m lucky,” the professional golfer wrote in response to the revealing snapshot, which was posted in Mar.

Family❣️ #HappyBirthdayAJ

Paulina and Dustin got engaged in 2013 and share sons, Tatum, 4, and River, 1, together so it’s no surprise that the model’s latest pic shows that she’s become a part of Dustin’s family. We can’t wait to see more family pics in the future!