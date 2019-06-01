Noah Cyrus Wears Nothing but Lacy White Underwear In Sexy New Photo — See Pic

Noah Cyrus wasn’t afraid to reveal a lot of skin when she posed topless while standing in front of a mirror in an Instagram pic she posted on May 31.

Noah Cyrus, 19, flaunted her incredible body in a very sexy eye-catching photo she shared to Instagram on May 31! The brunette beauty posed almost completely naked when she wore nothing but a small pair of lacy white underwear while standing in front of a large window that had its curtains open in the new snapshot. She covered her nipples with two star emojis to keep the pic from being completely x-rated but we’d say she definitely still gave her fans quite the eyeful! “you can watch from your window,” she cleverly captioned the photo.

Many followers responded to Noah’s photo with positive messages. “Ok i see u noah.. Work it,” one wrote. “you have a beautiful body,” another commented. “What a babe,” a third follower responded. Others joked that they were on the other side of the window she was standing in and waving at her and smiling.

Noah is no stranger to epic sexy photos and every one she shares seems to get an equal amount of attention. On May 29, she posted a photo of herself in a white sheer crop top that showed off her white bra underneath and matching white sheer underwear that showed off a black thong underneath. The pic was so captivating that even Paris Hilton, 38, commented on it! The blonde socialite left a heart-eyed emoji in response to the pic, so she definitely approved.

Noah’s been open about loving her body and wanting to prove that by posting the pics she posts. Although she faces some criticism just like any other celeb, the love from her fans always shines through.