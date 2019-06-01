Kit Harington Photographed Looking Relaxed & Healthy During Break From Rehab — New Pics

As Kit Harington continues his rehab for ‘personal issues’ in a CT wellness center, he was photographed out and about on a break from treatment on May 31.

Kit Harington, 32, appears to be getting the help he needs at Prive-Swiss, a luxury health retreat in Connecticut. The actor, whose rep confirmed he was spending time at the wellness center on May 28, was seen taking a break from his treatment on May 31. In the photos, as seen on Daily Mail, he looks calm and healthy. Kit was joined by a female friend for the outing, for which he wore light blue pants and a navy blue button down. He also rocked sunglasses to combat the sunshine and carried a messenger bag over his shoulder. CLICK TO SEE THE NEW PHOTOS.

News broke that Kit was spending time in a rehab facility on May 28, with Page Six reporting that he was getting help for “stress and alcohol abuse.” The treatment center is rumored to cost $120,000 a month, and Kit has reportedly been participating in treatments like coaching, mindful meditation and cognitive behavioral therapy. After the reports surfaced, Kit’s rep confirmed the news with this statement: “Kit has decided to utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues.”

Kit actually checked into the rehab center weeks before the story first went public, and even before the Game of Thrones finale aired on May 19, according to Page Six. At this point, he’s reportedly been there for about a month. The paper also reports that Game of Thrones coming to an end after eight seasons hit Kit “hard,” which is why he decided to get some extra help.

Earlier this week, Kit was seen for the first time since entering the treatment center, and he once again looked healthy and relaxed in the photos. His wife, Rose Leslie, is reportedly fully supporting him throughout this difficult time.