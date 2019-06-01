Khloe Kardashian Takes Super Fan To Prom After Tristan Thompson Relationship Drama

Khloe Kardashian has found a guy who truly appreciates her. Unfortunately he’s a high schooler, but she made a super fan’s dream come true by agreeing to be his prom date.

Khloe Kardashian has had heartbreak in her real life romances so she found a nice safe date with a…..high school student! He’s actually a super fan of the Kardashians and Khloe made his world by agreeing to be his prom date on May 31. His name is Narbeh and he attends Hoover High School in Glendale, CA. Narbeh posted photos of the big night to his Instagram account, where he goes by Narbeh Kardash, and he has 237K followers to where he posts all things Kardashian-Jenner. And what a reward he got!

For the prom held at Castaway restaurant in Burbank, CA, Khloe stunned in a black long-sleeved gown with an open back cutout. She rocked a super long blonde ponytail and in the standard prom pics, she kissed Narbeh on the cheek and hugged him in another photo. She held an “Open Bar” sign, which is fine for the 34-year-old but not for a teenager. Narbeh even mentioned it in his caption.

“Took @khloekardashian as my date to prom… so many more photos to come. I’m feeling over the moon ❤️ *the sign is a joke! It’s a high school prom there would never be an open bar,” he wrote next to a series of three photos of him and his super famous prom date. Khloe absolutely loved it, commenting “❤️❤️❤️❤️” to show her appreciation. Per TMZ, this wasn’t just a one-off as the two met at a Dec. of 2018 fan event and Khloe sent Narbeh birthday wishes in 2019.