Jenelle Evans & David Eason In Therapy To Help Win Kids Back After Losing Custody

Jenelle Evans and husband David Eason have reportedly enrolled in marriage counseling and parenting classes that will teach them how to raise their children to the best of their ability after losing custody of them on May 28.

It looks like Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans, 27, and her husband David Eason, 30, are ready to put in the work to get their children back. The reality stars have enrolled in marriage counseling and signed up for parenting classes to help improve their ability to be the healthy parents their children need after losing custody of them in court on May 28, according to a source at TMZ. David has also stepped forward to undergo a psych evaluation that will help him find the root of his anger issues, the outlet reported.

All of these conditions were set by the judge during the custody ruling and put into action to prove that the parents are willing to do whatever it takes to raise their children in a healthy and safe environment. Jenelle and David lost custody of Jace, 9, and Ensley, 2, who are currently staying with Jenelle’s mom, Barbara, and Kaiser, 4, who is staying with his dad Nathan Griffith, after a judge ruled their home was currently not a safe one to be in. David’s daughter, Maryssa, has also reportedly been removed from his care, and is staying with her mother.

All of this was brought about after David made headlines for shockingly shooting and killing Jenelle’s French bulldog, Nugget, at the end of Apr. because it nipped at Ensley. Soon after the incident, Child Protective Services were called upon and the case began. Shortly after the custody ruling, Jenelle spoke out in a statement to The Hollywood Gossip and revealed she is following the rules of her attorney to get the kids back.

“I am currently following what my attorney has asked,” she wrote in the statement. “I don’t want to speak publicly on the matter currently as that will jeopardize the possibilities of getting my kids back. I love my kids so much and I will do anything necessary to get them back and that is all I want everyone to understand. I ask everyone to have an open heart before they judge how the media is portraying me. I love being a mother and David and I will get through this. We are staying strong and united.”