Frankie Catania Gushes He Had ‘Such A Great Time’ With Gia Giudice At Prom & Shares New Pics

As fans continue to buzz over Gia Giudice taking Frankie Catania to prom, he took to Instagram to write the sweetest post about how much fun he had with her!

“Had a great time last night at Gia Giudice’s senior prom,” Frankie Catania wrote on Instagram May 31. Along with the sweet message, he posted a series of photos, starting with one of himself and Gia coupled up by the pool. Gia looked gorgeous in her blue prom dress, while Frankie was super dapper in his tux, which had a bow tie to match Gia’s gown. In another shot, Frankie and Gia pose with their moms, Real Housewives of New Jersey Stars, Dolores Catania and Teresa Giudice.

Gia commented on the pic and shared similar sentiments to Frankie about the evening. “Thank you for coming had a great time with you,” she wrote. Both kids also included red heart emojis with their posts. When news first broke that 20-year-old Frankie had taken Gia, 18, to her senior prom, fans started buzzing that there could be a romance brewing between the two. Neither have confirmed whether or not they’re actually dating, but they certainly looked quite cozy together in their prom photos!

“I think all of us definitely have some wishful thinking going on!” Priscilla DiStasio, who did Gia’s makeup for the big night, dished to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “I mean, they were legit like Barbie and Ken! Hey, stranger things have happened. Either way, we are all happy that they got to share an awesome night.”

While Gia is currently finishing up her senior year and heading to college next fall, Frankie is currently a student at Sacred Heart University in Connecticut. He is also an aspiring actor and has done some modeling. Okay, we are totally shipping these two together!