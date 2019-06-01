Cynthia Bailey took to Instagram on May 31 to promote her peach-flavored alcoholic beverage from Seagram’s Escapes by showing off a sexy pic of herself getting drenched in an outdoor shower while flaunting a flattering white swimsuit.

It looks like Cynthia Bailey is ready for summer! The gorgeous 52-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta star posted a refreshing eye-catching pic to her Instagram page on May 31, and it definitely proved she knows how to keep cool in the hot weather. In the photo, Cynthia is showing off her fit body in a white one-piece swimsuit as she stands underneath an outdoor shower while taking a drink from one of the peach bellini alcoholic beverages she helped create with Seagram’s Escapes.”love my 🍑 bellini. @seagramsescapes #peachbellini Available in stores now! Store locator link in my bio👆🏽,” she captioned the pic, clearly promoting the new flavorful drink.

In addition to her stunning pic, Cynthia is promoting the drink by going on a meet and greet tour all around Georgia, including Atlanta, where she was on May 31. She took to her Instagram story to express her excitement about the date by posting a pic with the date listings and a message that read, Atlanta! See u guys today!!!”

Cynthia’s collaboration with Seagram’s is not the only reason she’s been in the headlines lately. She’s also been getting attention for an upcoming New York City Pride March appearance she’ll make alongside co-star NeNe Leakes, who she’s known to have a feud with. The two ladies are set to ride a Bravo float together during the march on June 30 and although many fans are cringing at the thought, Cynthia herself is not at all worried about things getting awkward. “NeNe and Cynthia are both happy, and not at all worried about riding the same float together for Bravo to celebrate WorldPride,” a source close to the cast EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “They were both fully aware the other was asked to participate, so there are no surprises for either of them.”

It’s great to see Cynthia enjoying the opportunities she’s getting and looking great while doing it! We can’t wait to see more summer-themed pics from her in the coming months!