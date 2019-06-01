Ariel Winter Goes Makeup-Free & Shows Off Toned Abs In Crop Top For Casual Outing

Ariel Winter looked casual and comfortable while out in Los Angeles. The new redhead wore a neutral look for the summer outing.

Ariel Winter, 21, was spotted in Studio City, Los Angeles on May 31. The Modern Family actress wore a black tank top and loose grey sweatpants. She bared her stomach a tad with her tight crop top and pants that were rolled over. The star rocked blue sneakers with black socks, and wore clear large-framed glasses while out. She seemed to wearing minimal makeup, if any at all, and embraced a more natural and fresh look while running errands.

Ariel sported her brand-new red hair that she dyed during the Modern Family off-season. The young star recently defended herself against a commenter online who speculated about “work” she has had done to her body. “Two breast reductions, that’s obvious, cheek bone and chin shaving and lip fillers. Pretty obvious, she looks so different. #Truth,” the person said about Ariel’s body.

The actress had none of it and piped back, “I wasn’t going to reply but I HAVE to ask…what the f*** is cheek bone and chin shaving????” she asked the commenter. “You’re also wrong about all of it by the way :) one breast reduction & I lost weight but you do you boo.”

While Ariel has had to deal with body-shamers for years, we’re sure it gets annoying for her to have to constantly defend herself! But she seemed without a care in the world on her Los Angeles outing, and the actress looked happy and comfortable, and that’s what matters. We hope she had a great rest of her day in L.A.!