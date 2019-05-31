DeWayne Craddock: 5 Things To Know About Shooter Who Killed 11 In Virginia Beach Massacre

Sadly America is mourning yet another mass shooting We’ve got 5 things to know about DeWayne Craddock, a longtime Virginia Beach city employee who allegedly shot and killed 11 coworkers on May 31.

So tragic. The person who allegedly opened fire and killed 11 victims at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center on May 31 has been identified as DeWayne Craddock, 40, according to the Wall Street Journal. He was a current longtime city employee and a public utilities worker. The mass shooting happened in Building 2, which is just behind the Virginia Beach police precinct and houses city operations like planning, public utilities, public works and zoning. Six people were hurt and transported to area hospitals. Officials said that he made multiple firearm purchases in recent weeks. We’ve got five things to know about DeWayne Craddock.

1. Craddock began his shooting rampage late in the afternoon on a Friday.

The shooter began his rampage just after 4pm. he first 911 calls about the tragedy came in around 4:30pm on Friday, May 31.

2. Craddock shot a police officer.