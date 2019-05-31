Wendy Williams Warns Khloe Kardashian To Stay Away From Lamar Odom After Book Release

Although Lamar Odom admitted on May 30 that he hopes to one day have a relationship with his ex, Khloe Kardashian, Wendy says a ‘second chance’ is out of the question!

Wendy Williams couldn’t put down Lamar Odom‘s new memoir, Darkness to Light after she got her hands it on it. The talk show host, 54, had one major takeaway after reading Lamar’s words about his tumultuous marriage to Khloe Kardashian. — There will be no “second chance” at a romance with his ex-wife. The host went on to explain how there shouldn’t be a future for Lamar, 39, and Khloe, 34, because the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was more of his “caretaker” than his lover.

“Leave that man alone!”, Wendy warned Khloe during her show on May 31. But, why? — Although Wendy admitted that Khloe did love Lamar and certainly “put everything into” their relationship, she needs to “move on,” and Lamar needs to focus on his second chance at life.

“Khloe, you know what, take this the best way,” Wendy addressed the Good American designer before she said, “This is not the time for Khloe to feel like, ‘Yup, I cook well and he gets me.’ No, you get no points.” Wendy explained: “It’s real easy to seduce a guy like Lamar. He’s a real simple dude. Apparently, what he wanted to do [when he was with Khloe] was get high and have someone take care of him. That does not give you points as a woman. It just gives you points as a kind woman and a caretaker,” she said before she sent one last message to Khloe: “Move on and leave this man alone!”

Wendy admitted that she feels so protective over Lamar, not only because of their longtime friendship, but because she feels for him after everything he’s gone through in life. “I don’t feel mad at Lamar. I feel sorry for him,” Wendy revealed. “His mother passed away when he was 12 and that was a big change in his life. He had a child who passed away and he said that’s when his life with the drugs started.”

She continued: “I don’t even look at him as a low down dirty dog for all of the things he’s done to Khloe and the lies and things… If Lamar was here I couldn’t sit back and judge him because I feel bad for him. I’m scared for him.”

Khloe and Lamar wed in 2009 after a quick one-month romance. They split in 2013. However, Khloe put their divorce on hold after Lamar was found unconcsious in a Nevada brothel in October 2015, after an overdose. She cared for Lamar after he was hospitalized and was named his primary caretaker, which allowed her to make all financial and medical decisions for him. The pair eventually went through with the divorce, having completed the legal documents in December 2016.

The former NBA player’s new book, Darkness to Light, became available on May 28. In the memoir, Lamar also recalls a time when Khloe allegedly beat a stripper, who she found in his hotel room during one of the many times he cheated on her. The athlete also alleges he’s had sex with over 2,000 women, and discusses his apparent romance with actress, Taraji P. Henson.