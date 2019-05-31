Rihanna Announces New Savage x Fenty Line With Gold, Lingerie Bodysuit Promo On Instagram

Rihanna is back in business — this time, by posing in a figure-hugging bodysuit from the new Savage x Fenty line. It will ‘have you serving a whole sheen and sheer mood,’ per RiRi’s brand itself.

Sheen and sheer is the move of summer 2019. That’s already the trademark look of Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty, and now she’s bringing it to her lingerie brand, SAVAGE X FENTY, via a lustrous gold bodysuit! The 31-year-old entrepreneur and singer was happy to model the piece, which featured a plunging neck line and cut-out for your abs. She paired the itsy-bitsy bodysuit with gold stockings, making the look even more “savage.” Savage x Fenty’s Instagram account posted the look on May 31, writing, “New Savage drops tomorrow, sis. This bodysuit will have you serving a whole sheen and sheer mood.” That’s right — new Savage pieces will be ready for your wardrobe on June 1!

Rihanna is venturing beyond makeup and lingerie, too. The Grammy-winning artist launched her new luxury clothing line, simply called Fenty, through a collaboration with Parisian luxury goods conglomerate Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy (LVMH). A Fenty pop-up shop opened in Paris on May 24, and the website opened business on May 29. There’ll be new drops every month! Before Rihanna came along, a fashion house hadn’t partnered with LVMH since Christian Lacroix’s debut in 1987. Fenty’s first line, Release 5-19, put forth contemporary pieces like oversized denim and menswear pieces.

With all these new clothes and developments coming our way, fans had to pause on one change: the real pronunciation of Rihanna’s name. In a video for British Vogue, Rihanna gave the magazine a sneak peek at her Fenty collection. However, RiRi made fans question themselves when she said, “Hello, British Vogue, it’s Ree-anna.” Yes, A as in apple — not the status quo pronunciation of “Ri-AH-na.”

Rihanna shared the same photo above to her respective Instagram, and her comments section was flooded with love. “SEXY ✨,” Erika Jayne wrote, while Diplo cheekily commented, “My like is that of a music fan.”