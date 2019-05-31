Rihanna Fans Panic After Learning They’ve Been Mispronouncing Her Name For Years: ‘Ma’am Wha?’

Apparently, even the biggest fans in Rihanna’s Navy have been saying her name wrong, & their reactions after getting schooled by Riri are hilarious.

Rihanna, 31, looks drop-dead-gorgeous in her new Vogue video, but it’s her words that are grabbing everyone’s attention. When the singer introduces herself in the new clip, she uses a very different pronunciation than what fans are used to. “Hello, British Vogue, it’s ‘Ree-anna,'” the singer says, rather than saying “Ri-ah-na,” as fans so often do. Naturally, fans are freaking over the fact that apparently, we’ve all been saying her name wrong for years! “I THOUGHT IT WAS REE-AH-NA idk I guess I’ve been brainwashed,” one person tweeted after seeing the video.

The social media commotion didn’t stop there. Riri’s fans from across the globe simply could NOT get over the fact they’ve had her name wrong. “ma’am wha? this is the way i say rihanna… i thought everyone pronounce it this way?” asked one fan. “So we’ve been pronouncing Rihanna‘s name wrong this whole time,” another stated. But — some fans swore they’ve had it right all along. “Us brits we BEEN pronouncing her name right since dayyy,” one promised.

However, as one fan pointed out, Rihanna did try to explain her name pronunciation to us all with her 2017 song “Lemon” with N.E.R.D. “So I prayed and I prayed, It’s REE-ANNA ni**a” she sang on the track. Apparently, we just haven’t been paying attention!

ma’am wha? this is the way i say rihanna… i thought everyone pronounce it this way? https://t.co/ARgN6lBW0j — aian miguel mwuah💋 (@gayianmiguel) May 30, 2019

ok yall how do you pronounce it — b (@boopyape) May 29, 2019

While this is an exciting revelation and all, fans are really waiting on the edge of their seats for new music from the songstress. We finally received some intel on what the forthcoming record will entail thanks to her New York Times interview earlier this month. The singer was sure to touch upon the fan theories claiming she would be collaborating with Lady Gaga, 33, on the new record. “It’s not in the books right now, but I’m not against it,” the singer said. We’ll just have to wait and see what ‘Ree-ANNA’ has in store for us.