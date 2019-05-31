NBDY Drops Debut EP ‘Admissions’ & Continues His Promising Rise To R&B Superstardom

NBDY is one to watch. After the rising singer racked up millions of streams with his 1st two singles, he’s back with a full EP & told HollywoodLife all about it in an EXCLUSIVE interview.

Right out the gate, NBDY exploded onto the music scene in 2019 with a slew of hard-to-ignore singles, and now, he’s released his debut EP. The R&B singer-songwriter followed up the release of “Admissions,” and “Battlezone,” and with a seven track mini-album, and proved that the success of each track was no novice luck. HollywoodLife caught up with him on the day of his EP release where he told us how deeply personal the collection of tracks is for him. “I called the EP Admissions basically because it’s kind of an open letter to all of the relationships I’ve had and me admitting everything have I never really full out said in these situations, whether it be you know, because they ended badly or that person didn’t deserve my energy anymore. It was a lot of things that I had built up and held inside of me,” he reveals.

The passion project is full of seven impressive tracks, and for NBDY, there’s a few standouts. “‘If I should die’ is actually one of my favorite joints on the EP. That one and then there’s ‘Let Me Down’ featuring YBN Cordae. Those two are my favorite,” he tells us.

His most recent single, “Battlezone,” arrived on May 10, and it’s ultra relatable for the hopeless romantic in all of us. The singer shed light on the inspiration for the track. “‘Battlezone’ is basically just about a relationship where a lot of times we come to the place where we have to make the decision whether we want to continue to fight for what it is we built or if were going to continue to move on,” he explains.

The R&B hit-maker also just got off the road with Elhae, who shared a few pieces of advice with NBDY. “I just got off tour with Elhae, who’s a really cool guy. He told me you know, some of his best advice was to just take everything one step at a time…to take it all in and be very aware of your surroundings and to always believe in what it is you have to offer. He’s gone through a lot of the same ups and downs as I have, starting off as an independent artist and eventually signing to a major,” NBDY explains. The singer announced that he had inked a deal with the newly relaunched Arista Records at the top of the year.

For NBDY, the debut EP is just the beginning. “I’m working on the album right now, and will probably be heading to LA soon to record more for that. That’s what I’m focused on now,” the singer says.