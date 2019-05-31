NBDY Drops Debut EP ‘Admissions’ & Continues His Promising Rise To R&B Superstardom
NBDY is one to watch. After the rising singer racked up millions of streams with his 1st two singles, he’s back with a full EP & told HollywoodLife all about it in an EXCLUSIVE interview.
Right out the gate, NBDY exploded onto the music scene in 2019 with a slew of hard-to-ignore singles, and now, he’s released his debut EP. The R&B singer-songwriter followed up the release of “Admissions,” and “Battlezone,” and with a seven track mini-album, and proved that the success of each track was no novice luck. HollywoodLife caught up with him on the day of his EP release where he told us how deeply personal the collection of tracks is for him. “I called the EP Admissions basically because it’s kind of an open letter to all of the relationships I’ve had and me admitting everything have I never really full out said in these situations, whether it be you know, because they ended badly or that person didn’t deserve my energy anymore. It was a lot of things that I had built up and held inside of me,” he reveals.
The passion project is full of seven impressive tracks, and for NBDY, there’s a few standouts. “‘If I should die’ is actually one of my favorite joints on the EP. That one and then there’s ‘Let Me Down’ featuring YBN Cordae. Those two are my favorite,” he tells us.