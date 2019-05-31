Scripps National Spelling Bee 2019 Names 8 Co-Champions After 20 Nearly Perfect Rounds

History has been made in the Scripps National Spelling Bee. A record-breaking eight co-champions emerged after hours of spelling grueling words, and three perfect rounds!

“We’re basically throwing the dictionary at you.” That’s what official pronouncer Dr. Jacque Bailly announced at the 2019 Scripps National Spelling Bee on May 30, and a record-breaking eight champions still spelled their way correctly to hold the big trophy! After 20 rounds, the champions (and their winning words) are as follows: Rishik Gandhasri (auslat), Erin Howard (erysipelas), Saketh Sundar (bougainvillea), Shruthika Padhy (aiguillette), Sohum Sukhatankar (pendeloque), Abhijay Kodali (palama), Christopher Serrao (cernuous), and Rojan Raja (odylic). Forty-seven words later, and these kids made history!

The National Spelling Bee has produced co-champions before, but only two at most (most recently, in 2016, when Jairam Hathwar and Nihar Saireddy Janga won). The students may share their winning titles, but not when it comes their rewards! Each winner will receive a $50,000 cash prize from Scripps, as well as the coveted Scripps Cup.

Story is still developing…