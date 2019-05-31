Fashion
Millie Bobby Brown, Reese Witherspoon & More Best Dressed Celebs Of The Week – Pics

BEST DRESSED CELEBS
This week started off with an official kickoff to summer & some of our favorite celebrities stepped out in some gorgeous outfits, starting off the new season on a stylish note!

While there were a bunch of amazing looks this week, Millie Bobby Brown’s gown at the London premiere of Godzilla: King of the Monsters, at Cineworld Leicester Square on May 28, was absolutely breathtaking. The 15-year-old stars in the movie as Madison Russell, the teenage daughter of two divorced scientists who are researching Godzilla, and she looked gorgeous in a strapless, light peach Christian Dior Fall 2018 Haute Couture gown which featured a tight corset bodice that flowed into a princess ball gown, while the entire tulle frock was covered in delicate floral organza. She accessorized her look with $645 Tabitha Simmons Leticia Pale Pink Moire Block Heels, a pink heart-shaped crystal-bedazzled purse, and dazzling Selim Mouzannar jewels, including, earrings, rings and a pendant in Pink Gold set with Diamonds from the Beirut Collection. While we loved this look, she has been rocking a ton of other amazing outfits these past few weeks on her press tour.

Another amazing look from this week came from Reese Witherspoon, 43, who has been promoting the second season of Big Little Lies, all week long. While there were a ton of outfits to choose from, we loved her strapless dress for the NYC premiere at the Jazz at Lincoln Center on Wednesday, May 29. She opted to wear a strapless satin, champagne and navy blue Elie Saab Pre-Fall 2019 collection dress which hugged her petite frame perfectly. The bottom half of the dress featured a tulip hemline that showed off some leg, while the tight bodice flaunted ample cleavage. She completed her look with a delicate necklace and a pair of pointy-toed satin pumps.

Sophie Turner, 23, has been busy traveling the world to promote her new film, X-Men: Dark Phoenix, where she stars as Jean Grey, an X-Men character who evolves into the Dark Phoenix. Sophie headed to Seoul, South Korea where she looked gorgeous at the premiere on May 27, in a dazzling sheer sequin Louis Vuitton Resort 2020 dress, which was completely see-through, made up of a bedazzled mesh overlay, showing off her silver and black striped underwire bra and matching mini skirt underneath. This look from Sophie was just one of many gorgeous outfits Sophie’s been wearing for her press tour.

We rounded up the top ten best dressed celebs of the week, which you could see when you click through the gallery above, but we have to give a mention to Kristen Stewart, 29, who looked super sexy at the Chanel Metiers d’Art fashion show in South Korea on Tuesday, May 28. The actress opted to wear a sheer white, long-sleeve button down blouse with a super wide collar, sheer long sleeves, and a pleated tuxedo bodice. Kristen chose to leave all of the buttons open, only fastening the last one, putting her braless cleavage on full display. She tucked her top into high-waisted baggy black leather short-shorts and over-the-knee black satin boots that laced up the front and ended all the way in the middle of her thighs.