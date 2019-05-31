Miley Cyrus Returns With New EP ‘She Is Coming’ & Fans Are Losing It

‘She Is Coming’ is finally here! Miley is making her presence known with a brand new album & trust us, this collection of songs is hard to ignore.

Miley Cyrus, 26, didn’t just open the door to a new era of music, she kicked it straight down. The stunning songstress is back with a new EP, and all of the tracks on the mini-album are paving the way for a new chapter of music for Miley. Between the EP’s dazzling lead single, and the in-ignorable closing track, the EP has fans falling in love from start to finish! As for the album’s standout? “D.R.E.A.M. (Drugs Rule Everything Around Me)” is a contender for that title.

The album marks the follow up to Miley’s 2017 album Younger Now, which debuted a more rock infused sound than we’re used to seeing from her. While She Is Coming features a bit of a different sound, there’s no denying that the cover art for the record was edgy all around. The singer donned a cropped white t-shirt and embellished jeans while text below the image read “She Is Coming.”

The multitalented singer somehow finds time to do it all, and has also been hard at working filming for Black Mirror. The star is set to appear in an upcoming episode of the Netflix series, where she will play a pop star peddling a line of toy robots.

Now that we’ve been #blessed by new music from Miley ahead of the weekend, we have the perfect soundtrack to get Friday started! Volume up on this one, y’all!