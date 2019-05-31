Malin Akerman ‘Excited’ To See HBO Reboot of ‘Watchmen’: I Have ‘High Hopes’ They’ll Do It Right

Check the clock. It’s almost time for the ‘Watchmen’ series to hit HBO, and Malin Akerman, star of the 2009 superhero film, EXCLUSIVELY tells us she’s very ‘curious’ to see where this new story will go.

“Quis custodiet ipsos custodes (‘Who Watches The Watchmen’)” Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons asked in their landmark 1980’s comic book series. Now, the question is – “who will watch the Watchmen TV show?” The answer is: Malin Akerman, 41. The Billions star portrayed the second Silk Spectre in Zack Snyder’s 2009 cinematic adaptation of the superhero story, and she EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife that she’ll tune in when HBO’s original series airs later this year. “I am super excited, and I am very curious,” Malin told us at the 29th Annual Environmental Media Awards on May 30. “I am very excited, and I really have high hopes for it.”

“They have got a great cast,” Malin tells HollywoodLife. “I am so curious about what the story is going to be, how they conceptualize it, and what they made of it.” When asked what the showrunner, Lost and The Leftovers co-creator Damon Lindeloff, could do to ensure they get the story right, Malin said that she thinks “they will do it right.”

“You know, I am just curious about the storyline,” she added. “I really am because I have faith that they are going to make it right and that the story is going to hold our attention. When it comes to the die-hard fanbase, it really matters what they feel about it because when we hear about sequels, the die-hard fans are always like, ‘You can’t because Alan Moore didn’t write it!’ So, I am very curious to see that aspect of it all… And how that will all turn out!”

The 2019 Watchmen series is set in an alternate history where superheroes are treated as outlaws. The cast includes Regina King, Jeremy Irons, Don Johnson, Jean Smart, Tim Blake Nelson, Louis Gossett Jr., Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Hong Chau, Andrew Howard, Tom Mison, Frances Fisher, Jacob Ming-Trent, Sara Vickers, Dylan Schombing, and James Wolk. The trailer, released on May 8, hints at a world where the police operate under masks while a militia (emulating Watchmen’s Rorsharch) plot “the end of the world.”

Speaking of which, Malin –- a passionate environmentalist — had some words of encouragement during the Environmental Media Awards and EMA Impact Summit. Though it seems humanity is on a collision course with extinction, Malin has put her faith in the next generation to help save the planet from destruction. “We are not screwed! There is hope,” she tells HollywoodLife. “One of our panelists tonight said, ‘Listen, the climate has changed, and we can’t turn back time. We can’t stop climate change but we can lessen it, and we can be smarter about our choices.’ ”

“We can definitely halt its advancement, but we are not screwed yet,” Malin adds. “We are raising a lot of conscious kids nowadays that care way more about the environment because it is in our faces. I think they are quite empathetic and I believe in them, so we just have to raise them properly!”