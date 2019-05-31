Lisa Vanderpump Claims She Won’t Be In The Rest Of ‘RHOBH’ Episodes This Season After Puppygate Drama

The drama has been at a high for Lisa Vanderpump on this season of ‘RHOBH,’ and she claims that she’s now been SHUNNED from the remaining episodes!

Lisa Vanderpump has been the center of all the drama on season 9 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but it seems that that won’t be the case in the upcoming episodes. A fan tweeted at Lisa asking if she’d be appearing in any episodes before the season ends, and she responded, “No, maybe Caesars on the last one…they cut out all my scenes.” She added that the scenes she was originally supposed to be in were “philanthropic,” too, including a Route 91 Strong event and Trevor Project PSA. HollywoodLife has reached out to Bravo for comment regarding Lisa’s claims.

Lisa did not delve any further into the reasoning for why she’s allegedly been cut from the remaining episodes, but it’s no secret that she’s had a tough time this season. Almost the entire cast turned against her after she was accused of leaking stories to the press about Dorit Kemsley. It started at the very beginning of the season, after Dorit adopted a puppy from Lisa’s store, Vanderpump Dogs, but then gave it away because it did not fit well in her home. The new owner went onto give the dog to a shelter, where it was traced back to Vanderpump Dogs. Lisa was admittedly not happy because it didn’t make her company look good, but she eventually buried the hatchet with Dorit.

However, some of the other women accused her of purposely trying to get others in the cast to gossip about the situation. Then, when the news about Dorit returning the dog appeared on RadarOnline in 2018, most of the ladies believed Lisa was the ‘source.’ She’s vehemently denied these accusations to this day, and even took a lie detector test on the May 21 episode of RHOBH to try and prove her innocence. However, even Lisa’s BFF, Kyle Richards, doubted that she wasn’t involved in the leak, and their friendship still hasn’t been prepared. After ‘puppygate,’ Lisa decided to shoot her remaining scenes away from her co-stars, which could mean they aren’t fitting in with what’s to come and may be the reason they were cut.

Now, Lisa is still debating whether or not she will attend the upcoming reunion taping for season 9, which is set to film in early June. “I haven’t decided. This season with Housewives has been beyond brutal,” she told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY earlier this month. “I’ve never experienced anything like it. I thought season two, four and season six were bad, but this has been 15 episodes of bashing in total.” We’ll have to wait and see!