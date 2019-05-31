See Pic
Hollywood Life

Kim Zolciak’s Daughters Brielle, 21, & Ariana, 17, Are Twins With Plump Lips & Long Blonde Hair In New Pic

Kim Zolciak
REX/Shutterstock
Kim Zolciak Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 13 Oct 2016 Kim Zolciak and husband Kroy Biermann spotted leaving the cosmetic dermatology clinic Epione in Beverly Hills
Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann & Brielle Biermann are seen flying out of Los Angeles. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star looked amazing in a denim jumpsuit. The reality TV family was seen flying out of LAX amidst reports the family is having stress as a result of Kroy's struggling NFL career. Pictured: Kim Zolciak,Kim Zolciak Kroy Biermann Brielle Biermann Ref: SPL1405700 061216 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Los Angeles, CA - Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann arrive at LAX Airport in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Kroy pushes a huge cart full of Louis Vuitton luggage through the terminal. Kim is wearing all black with her blonde locks worn down. Pictured: Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann BACKGRID USA 19 DECEMBER 2017 BYLINE MUST READ: Hollywood To You / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - TV personality Kim Zolciak was seen complaining about being hungover as she arrived at LAX Airport with husband Kroy Biermann after Khloe Kardashian's baby shower. Pictured: Kim Zolciak BACKGRID USA 11 MARCH 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
Senior Editor

A new pic of Ariana and Brielle Biermann proves that the genes are strong in Kim Zolciak’s household. The reality TV star siblings look just like twins with matching hair and pouts.

Brielle Biermann, 21, and her sister Ariana, 21, look like twins in a new photograph that the younger sibling posted on her Instagram page on May 31. Ariana shared a pic of them posing next to each other, sporting matching blonde hair and pouty lips. In the photo Brielle’s wearing a black top and leggings. Ariana is even more casual in a pair of Daisy Dukes and a crop top. She captioned the picture, “My bestie bobcat.”

Brielle was quick to share the love and responded to her sister with her own sweet message, “I love you chelga.” The pic was just one of a series of photos that Ariana shared from the same shoot. She also posted solo shots of herself, wearing the same outfit and makeup. “So obsessed thank u queen @hairby_chrissy ♥️ (wearing tiramisu lip kit),” she captioned another Instagram post, tagging Arizona-based hairstylist Chrissy Rasmussen, who appears to be responsible for their sun-kissed locks.

Ariana’s fans loved the glam shots. “U guys are the bomb.com,” one follower wrote. “Wow you both are stunning!!!” another person added. Another fan wrote, “Sister goals😍.” Over on her Instagram page Brielle shared pics of herself that were taken during the very same photo shoot. “I just keep getting happier & prettier,” she captioned the photo, which she posted on May 30.

View this post on Instagram

my bestie bobcat

A post shared by ariana biermann (@arianabiermann) on

View this post on Instagram

I just keep getting happier & prettier

A post shared by Brielle (@briellebiermann) on

When it comes to their pout and blonde tresses, Ariana and Brielle are clearly inspired by their mama, Kim Zolciak, 41. On May 26, Brielle and the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star posed for a mother and daughter shot, which the mom-of-six posted on her Instagram page. Brielle and Kim looked virtually identical thanks to their wavy blonde hair extensions and inflated lips. Even their eye makeup was a mirror image. The Real Housewives Of Orange County star Gretchen Rossi, 40, fully approved of the post. She wrote, “Such beauties!!!”