Khloe Kardashian Admits She ‘Fiercely’ Loves Scott Disick After A Fan Says They Must Have ‘Shagged’

After a fan insinuated that there was something more to Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick’s ‘platonic’ friendship, the ‘KUWTK’ star clapped back, saying she ‘fiercely’ loves her ‘brother.’

“Happy birthday to my brother [Scott Disick],” Khloe Kardashian, 34, wrote on Scott’s 36th birthday. ”I am so thankful to have such an incredible addition such as you to our family! We have come such a long way, you and I! I am so thankful for the person that you have grown into. I am thankful for every highs and lows, because we have been through it all and we are closer than ever. I am proud to say that you are my brother and also one of my best friends!” This was, by all accounts, a very sweet message from Khloe to Kourtney Kardashian’s ex (and father of her three kids), but one fan decided to interject a little nastiness into the comments section. “Refuse to believe they’ve never shagged.”

“The comment you made makes me feel sad for you,” Khloe said in response (h/t Comments By Celebs.) “I feel sad for you because apparently, you don’t have relationships in your life that can be completely platonic. You don’t have relationships where someone generally loves and cares about you without wanting anything else besides a friendship. Scott and I are family. Our family (Scott included) have experienced a ton together, and we love each other fiercely because of it all. I really pray that you have healthy, loving relationships in your life. Where it’s an equal give-and-take relationship.”

“I hope,” Khloe added, “you have some relationships in your life where ‘shagging’ is NOT involved. And I hope you stop saying the word shag lol. Happy Memorial Day.” Well, the odds of people suddenly dropping the term “shagging” from their lexicon are slim to none. However, it’s unlikely that anyone will accuse Khloe of sleeping with her big sister’s ex ever again, especially after that rant.

Scott’s infidelity was once a source of frustration for the KarJenners, but that behavior seems to be a thing of the past. Scott’s relationship with Kourtney is perhaps the strongest its ever been, and he was so grateful that he was able to spend his 36th birthday with her AND his girlfriend, Sofia Richie. “He’s so happy that there’s no drama between Sofia and Kourtney,” a source told HollywoodLife. “He has put in a lot of effort to get everyone to this good place, and now it’s to the point where everyone is on board, and it just feels natural to everyone.”