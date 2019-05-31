Katy Perry Drops Long-Awaited New Song & Video ‘Never Really Over’ & Fans Are Obsessed

Queen Katy is back. The ‘American Idol’ finale has wrapped and the singer is back to doing what she does best — releasing new music of her own!

After judging rising talent on American Idol all season long, Katy Perry, 34, is stepping back into the pop music spotlight herself. The songstress has returned with a new track, “Never Really Over,” and fans couldn’t be happier with the stunning new track, which dropped on May 31. After taking a listen, her dedicated Katy Cats are already raving over the release!

So, where did Katy pull her inspiration from for the track? “I worked on this song when I was on tour, and I don’t really do that,” she revealed to YouTube music. “It’s produced by Zedd and I brought him the song and said wow it sounds amazing. Specifically the lyrics in the second verse which I love is – I guess I should try to go to therapy to try to get you out of my brain, I can’t even go on the internet, without even checking your name.”

While it’s been a while since we’ve seen a solo release from the pop star, everyone took noticed when Daddy Yankee enlisted her for his fiery remix to “Con Calma” earlier this year. Katy hopped on the new track on April 19 and slayed a sexy verse of her own while showing off her multilingual skills. “Hola me llamo Katy,” the pop star crooned in the first verse, which even inspired a set of memes on Twitter.

So, does the new song mean Katy is working on a new album? We can only hope that’s the case! While the crooner hasn’t confirmed a full record just yet, her last, Witness, was released in June of 2017, nearly two years ago. For now, be sure to catch hew new video above!