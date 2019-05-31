Kailyn Lowry Reveals Reason Why She’s Comfortable In ‘Unhealthy’ Romances: ‘I Like The Ride’

Kailyn Lowry got real with a therapist about why she chooses ‘unhealthy’ relationships instead of feeling worthy enough to choose happiness with someone stable.

Kailyn Lowry just got a major wakeup call about her dating habits. The Teen Mom 2 star, 27, had therapist Kati Morton as a guest on the May 30 episode of her podcast, Coffee Convos, and they discussed why Kailyn gravitates toward men who don’t make her feel good about herself. “I don’t want to be in a good, healthy relationship and then ultimately leave them or treat them like sh*t to go back to the same person, so I’m scared,” Kailyn bravely confessed. “You’re really comfortable in unhealthy relationships,” Kati responded. “Because it’s familiar.” Kailyn has a history of tumultuous relationships stretching back to her first days on 16 and Pregnant in 2010, and she’s currently taking a break from dating.

Her romantic history has played out on TV for the world to see, including failed relationships with the fathers of her three children — exes Jo Rivera, Javi Marroquin, and Jordan Wenner — and her recent breakup with boyfriend Chris Lopez. Kailyn struggled with getting Chris to commit, while at the same time trying to maintain peaceful co-parenting relationships. “Anytime I’ve dated someone that was healthy, I was like…” Kailyn said on the podcast, with Kati interjecting, “It’s boring.” Kailyn agreed. “I don’t know how to accept the nice things that they do, so it made me very uncomfortable… how do I even accept this or say thank you? It’s like I have to talk myself into wanting it,” she said. Kati urged her to recognize that she deserves to be happy and have a healthy relationship.

Kati’s ultimate advice to Kailyn is to take things slow when she’s dating and not jump into another relationship. And, above all else, not date someone wrong for her for the “adrenaline rush.” “”I really would like you to be bored in your next relationship… and then find excitement in other ways,” she said.

Kailyn got into another serious conversation on the May 29 episode of Coffee Convos. She and co-host Lindsie Chrisley, 29, delved into her former Teen Mom 2 costar Jenelle Evans and husband David Eason losing custody of their kids after he shot the family dog. “After hearing the state of the home and things CPS uncovered, it is in the best interest of the children to remain outside of Jenelle and David Eason’s care. Wishing them nothing but the best & hoping all parties involved get the help they need to move forward,” they said in a joint statement.