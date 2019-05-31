Jussie Smollett Told Cops Nigerian Brothers Couldn’t Be His Attackers: ‘They’re Black As Sin’

Chicago Police have released Jussie Smollett’s case file, and he told investigators during an interview that the Nigerian brothers taken into custody were ‘black as sin’ and couldn’t have attacked him.

Boom! On May 30, the Chicago Police Department released the full investigative case file into Jussie Smollett‘s claim that he was the victim of a vicious hate crime perpetuated by two white men. When he was shown photos of the Nigerian brothers the Empire star allegedly hired to stage the attack, he said it couldn’t be them because they were “black as sin.” In the newly released documents obtained by HollywoodLife.com, during a Feb. 14 police interview Jussie, 36, was shown the photos of Ola and Abel Osundairo and said he did know who at least one of the men was and that they had no issues.

While the names are redacted, he identified one of the men “as his trainer, his friend, and an extra on Empire.” He claimed to have known him for over a year and said that he’d been his personal trainer for a month. It was then that Jussie apparently became aware that the Osundairo brothers were the persons of interest that the police had picked up. “Victim [name redacted] realized that the photos he viewed were of the persons that were in custody at this time. Victim [name redacted] said ‘it can’t be them, They are black as sin.'”

“They are straight so we don’t have any problems with women or men. They did not owe me any money, I don’t owe them any money. We have a good relationship,” Jussie said of the brothers. In the 470 pages of the investigative report, Jussie changed his story several times about the race of the alleged attackers. At first he said they were white based on skin he could see around their eyes in ski masks, then changed it to “pale” and later said that he”presumed” the race of his attackers was white based on what he claimed they said to him, which was “This is MAGA country.”

Jussie claimed in late January that he had been the victim of a hate crime by two men who beat him, poured bleach on him, shouted racist and homophobic slurs and put a noose around his neck. He was indicted on Feb. 20 on 16 counts of felony disorderly conduct charges for filing a false police report. On March 26 the Cook County State Attorney’s Office shocked the Chicago PD by dropping all charges against Jussie, angering CPD’s chief and Mayor Rahm Emmanuel.