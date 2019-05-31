Joe Jonas Throws Ibiza Bachelor Party Before Second Wedding To Sophie Turner

Bottoms up! Joe Jonas took his brothers & his closest friends to Ibiza for some bachelor party fun ahead of his 2nd wedding to Sophie Turner.

Joe Jonas, 29, received an epic bachelor party on the island of Ibiza this week, where he lived the “fast life,” according to a new Instagram post. The Jonas Brothers member was sure to thank everyone who flew out for the festivities, which were largely kept under wraps. “THE BOY. THE BOYS. THE BOYS. Incredible weekend full of celebration In Ibiza. Love you all. #fastlife,” he wrote in his May 31 post, which included several snapshots from the trip. In the first photo, Joe was seen cheersing his friends, including his two bandmates, his pal Jordan McGraw, DNCE member Cole Whittle, and more! In another photo, he and Nick Jonas were spotted smoking cigars in a dimly lit restaurant.

It sounds like the alcohol was freely flowing throughout the festivities, because Kevin Jonas candidly admitted the siblings weren’t feeling too hot after the trip. “You should have seen us yesterday,” the 31-year-old joked during an interview with Capital FM.

Danielle Jonas’ brother, Mike Deleasa, also shared some photos from the trip via Instagram on May 30. “Submission for Trip Advisor…,” he captioned a series of pics featuring himself and DNCE member Cole on a yacht. “The Olive Garden is a must,” he wrote. He also shared a shot of Kevin dreamingly staring out at the water from the boat they were on.

Joe and the Game of Thrones star held a hush hush wedding in Las Vegas on May 1, and are set to exchange vows once again in France this June, reports Us. While the first wedding appeared to be spontaneous, a source revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that it was in the cards for the couple’s all along. “Sophie and Joe always had planned to do something here in the states and this wedding wasn’t as spur of the moment as it looked,” our source said. “It was planned. They had been talking about doing something like this for months now and schedules aligned and the BBMAs were planned, so they figured it was the perfect opportunity and why not do it. Sophie is really happy with Joe and very much in love with him. She truly couldn’t wait any longer to marry him and it was really all her idea to do this Vegas ceremony.”

As the happy couple prepares for wedding number two, it looks like Joe had the bachelor party of the century! The real question is: are there bachelorette festivities on deck for Sophie?