Drake & Steph Curry Get Into Each Other’s Faces Courtside At NBA Finals — Watch Tense Exchange

Are Steph Curry and Drake BFFs no more? The close friends had a tense courtside clash during Game 1 of the NBA Finals, and Champagne Papi trolled Steph online after they exchanged words.

It seems the Toronto Raptors weren’t the only ones taking a W at the Golden State Warriors’ expense on May 30, as Drake, 32, totally burned his friend, Steph Curry, 31, following their face-to-face during Game 1 of the NBA Finals. As the Raptors were on their way to their shocking 118-109 win over the reigning champions, Steph got up in the face of Toronto native (and NBA Superfan) Drake, who was seated courtside. It’s unclear what Steph and the 6 God said to each other, but Drake had plenty to say afterward. “Steph Curry hair lint for sale on my eBay right now!!!” Drake posted, sharing a picture of the lint he plucked from Steph’s head. “username: DraymondShouldntWear23”

Game 1 was a masterclass of Drake’s trolling. See that jersey he’s wearing? It’s a signed Dell Curry – aka Steph’s father – vintage Toronto Raptors jersey. Though Dell, 54, spent more than a decade with the Charlotte Hornets, the NBA sharpshooter closed out his career by playing three seasons with the Raptors. Drake used Steph’s own father against him by wearing that signed jersey, and it seemed to work. The Raptors took Game 1 against the Kevin Durant-less Warriors. The trolling didn’t really do much against Steph, who scored 34 points in the first game.

Drake was certainly in his feelings during Game 1. At the end of the game, after the Raptors (the underdogs in this series) scored first blood, Drake and Draymond Green exchanged words as Draymond was making his way back to the locker room. It seemed more intense than his exchange with Steph, and reporters asked Draymond to elaborate on the “scuffle” in the post-game press conference. “It wasn’t really a scuffle because I didn’t hit him and he didn’t hit me or I didn’t push him or he didn’t push me. We talked. We barked a little bit but I wouldn’t necessarily consider that a scuffle,” a visibly irritated Draymond said.

While Drake might be riding a high about this, Deadspin pointed out that Drake was wearing a black armband over his left elbow during Game 1. Why was that? Because Steph has Kevin Durant and Steph Curry’s jersey numbers tattooed in the spot. It’s hard to come off as Toronto’s number one fan when you have two of the opposing stars’ numbers permanently inked on your skin, eh Drake? Maybe the money he’ll make off of selling Steph’s lint hair could go for a new armband. Game 2 takes place in Toronto on June 2.