Drake Appears To Call Draymond Green ‘Trash’ As They Get Into Post-NBA Finals Game Spat

Drake got up close and personal with Draymond Green after Game 1 of the NBA Finals, and it didn’t look pretty. The rapper did the same to Steph Curry, whom he saved a piece of hair lint from.

Drake, 32, is continuing his reputation as the official heckler of the NBA Finals — this time, by giving his two cents to Draymond Green, 29, on the court. The heated exchange happened after Draymond’s team, the Golden States Warriors, lost to the Toronto native’s favorite team, the Toronto Raptors, in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on May 30. As the Warriors filed off the court, Draymond approached Drake, with Steph Curry close behind. It’s unclear what exactly was said, but it appears that Drake called Draymond “trash” as the basketball player turned away. Neither person looked very happy.

Draymond denied that the on-court beef was anything serious. “You got a question about basketball? It wasn’t really a scuffle, because I didn’t hit him and he didn’t hit me,” the defensive anchor told a reporter. “I didn’t push him, or he didn’t push me. We talked. We barked a little bit, but I wouldn’t necessarily consider that a scuffle.” Ironically, Drake once gave Draymond a shout-out in his 2016 rap, “Summer Sixteen.” And no, it wasn’t a diss track!

Before Drake’s spat with Draymond, the “God’s Plan” rapper actually tried to mess with his fellow teammate, Steph. You see, Steph’s dad, Dell, played for the Raptors for three seasons before retiring — so Drake found a perfect trolling opportunity by wearing Dell’s autographed jersey to the same game on May 30. Seeing “Curry” on Drake’s back prompted a laugh from Dell, but his son appeared much more serious when he was filmed confronting the rapper. Drake took home a souvenir from the conversation, as he was seen reaching over and grabbing something from Steph’s head. That turned out to be a piece of lint, which Drake shared to Instagram after the game and wrote, “Steph Curry hair lint for sale on my eBay right now!!! username: DraymondShouldntWear23.”

It looks like Drake didn’t learn much from his talk with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, who essentially asked Drizzy to simmer down in the sideline after such antics like massaging the shoulders of Raptors coach Nick Nurse during Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Yes, even if Drake is a Raptors ambassador!