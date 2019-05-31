Donald Trump Calls Meghan Markle ‘Nasty’ After She Refuses To Meet Him During UK State Visit

Meghan Markle has been critical of Donald Trump in the past and now he’s learning about her comments. He’s calling her ‘nasty’ ahead of his trip to London where Meghan won’t meet with him.

The British Royal Family is rolling out the red carpet for President Donald Trump and his wife Melania for a state visit, but Meghan Markle won’t have any part of it even though she’s American. She supported Hillary Clinton for president in 2016 and at the time called Trump “misogynistic” and “divisive.” She even joked about staying in Canada where Suits was filmed if Trump won the election. A reporter from UK’s The Sun sat down in the Oval Office with Trump on May 31 ahead of his London visit and when he told the president about Meghan’s comments, the 72-year-old responded “I didn’t know that. What can I say? I didn’t know that she was nasty.”

However Trump seemed to know it probably wasn’t good to pick a fight with Prince Harry‘s wife ahead of the visit, so he followed up the comment by saying that Meghan would make “a very good American princess,” and of her joining the BRF, Trump claimed “It is nice, and I am sure she will do excellently. She will be very good. I hope she does (succeed).” The tycoon also wasn’t aware that he was not scheduled to meet with Duchess of Sussex who is on maternity leave with son Archie, although some reports have claimed that the former actress chose not to have an uncomfortable meeting with Trump.

Meghan appeared on Comedy Central’s The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore in 2016 and was critical of Trump the presidential candidate. “We film Suits in Toronto and I might just stay in Canada,” she semi-joked about if Trump was elected. She also said “Yes, of course, Trump is divisive, think about female voters alone, right?” Meghan also added, “I think it was in 2012 the Republican Party lost the female vote by 12 points. That is a huge number and with as misogynistic as Trump is, and so vocal about it, that is a huge chunk of it.”

She then threw her political support behind Democrat Hillary Clinton, 71, explaining “You’re not just voting for a woman if it’s Hillary (Clinton). Yes you’re voting because she’s a woman, but certainly because Trump has made it easy to see that you don’t really want that kind of world that he’s painting.”

While Trump won’t be meeting Meghan on June 3, he’ll be spending time with nearly all of the rest of the senior royals and even Prince Harry. The 34-year-old new dad and Queen Elizabeth, 93, will have a private lunch at Buckingham Palace with Trump and Melania.. After that the Queen’s son Prince Andrew, 59, will give the Trumps a tour of Westminster Abbey followed by tea at Clarence House with Prince Charles, 70, and wife Duchess Camilla, 71. Then all of the senior royals — including Prince William, 36, and Duchess Kate, 37, — will gather for a formal state dinner at Buckingham Palace that evening.