Dennis McKinley Admits Porsha Williams & Baby Pilar Are All That Matter To Him After Split Rumors

A picture is worth a thousand words, and that’s all Dennis McKinley needed to shut down the rumors that he and ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star Porsha Williams had split.

“P & PJ [heart] [strength] the rest is [poop emoji],” Dennis McKinley captioned a May 31 Instagram post. The pic – taken from Game 1 of the NBA finals, when Andrew Iguodala (who Dennis labeled “the bullsh*t”) dove into the crowd while Drake (who Dennis tagged as himself) appears to duck out of the way – was his response to the rumors that he and Porsha Williams, 37, had broken up. It seems that Porsha and PJ aka Pilar Jehna, their 2-month-old daughter, are all that matter to him and if someone says differently? “My lawyer is [Mike Sterling],” Dennis added.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star sparked speculation that she and Dennis had split over the Memorial Day weekend when she supposedly unfollowed her fiancé on Instagram, the 2019 equivalent of throwing all his sneakers into a bathtub and lighting them on fire (not really.) Porsha’s sister Lauren and mother, Diane, stopped following him as well. Porsha also posted a quote that had fans bussing. “Not gonna worry tonight. God had it LAST time. God has it THIS time.” Her RHOA co-stars, Marlo Hampton, and Shamea Mwangi, would comment with three prayer emojis, which only added fuel to the fire. However, as of May 28, Porsha was back to following Dennis on Instagram. So, all’s good?

Amid all this speculation and rumors, Porsha seemed unfazed by it all. She shared a picture of Pilar on May 29. The young baby was relaxing in her Dockatot, a lounging device for babies, captioning the shot, “Cheese [sic] What’s the last thing that made you smile?!” If she and Dennis had broken up by then, she certainly didn’t seem bothered by it. Plus, both Porsha and Dennis had pictures of each other on their respective social media accounts. If a split really did happen, they probably would have scrubbed all evidence of their relationship from the ‘gram, right?

Porsha and Dennis announced their romance in June 2018, and became engaged the following October. He proposed by surprising his soon-to-be-fiancée with a helicopter ride, rose petals, and candles. Judging by this extravagant display of love, it’s safe to assume that if they did break up, fans definitely would know it. Speaking of what fans know, they know that these two will tie the knot on New Year’s Eve, as the couple announced their wedding date during the RHOA season 11 finale.