Ciara is going on tour! The incredible singer and dancer announced the exciting news after tearing up the stage during a ‘GMA’ summer concert that left fans in a frenzy.

She’s promoting a new album, being a super mom, and taking classes at Harvard, but Ciara has found the time to do something else huge: go on tour! The “Thinkin’ Bout You” singer, 33, announced after her powerhouse performance on Good Morning America on May 31 that she’s touring soon after releasing her new album, Beauty Marks. Ciara didn’t divulge any details about the tour, like when it will start or what cities she’ll be gracing with her presence, but she did give some major hints!

“I’m going on tour, and it’s some select, really important dates for me in places that show me some love,” Ciara revealed. “So, I’ll be putting those dates on my socials. So you guys can look out for those dates and the tickets will be going on sale really soon. I’ll be announcing those on my socials, so stay tuned. I’m really excited to go on the road and rock.” As of press time, she hasn’t posted that online, but we’ll update you with all that information when she does!

Ciara’s fans are obviously ecstatic about the tour news and they flipped out on Twitter after finding out. “Ok I need to plan accordingly… where are these dates?!” one fan tweeted, tagging @ciara. “Fave put out the dates already!!!!! # Ciara # TeamCiara # CSquad we have a TOUR!!!,” wrote another. “Y’all, Ciara announced she is going on tour and the fan girl in me has jumped out and haven’t sat down since!!!” One fan had an amazing idea: a Ciara and Janet Jackson team up. Can you imagine how amazing that would be?

Ciara has been crushing it since dropping her new album and its two singles, “Thinkin’ Bout You” and “Trust Myself”. The video for “Beauty Marks” is pretty amazing, too. It’s footage of Ciara giving birth to her daughter with husband Russell Wilson, Sienna!