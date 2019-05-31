After first teasing ‘Press’ in December of 2018, Cardi B has finally released the long-awaited single, where she vehemently proclaims she ‘dont need more press.’ Of course, we’re giving it to her anyway.

Listen up, BardiGang. Cardi B’s new track is about to have you press press, pressing repeat. The A-list rapper has released her new single after teasing it late last year, and fans are flipping for the hard-hitting track. The ferocious new track arrived in tandem with a trio of promotional pictures, and wow- Cardi looks I-N-C-R-E-D-I-B-L-E. The rapper is seen flipping off a court room in one of the wild pics, and if they are any indication of what the video will be like, we better start mentally preparing now.

Cardi did NOT hold back with each of the honest verses of “Press,” and clearly, she’s just about had it with media scrutiny. “Press, press, press, press, press//Cardi don’t need more press//Kill ’em all, put them hoes to restWalk in, bulletproof vest//Please tell me who she gon’ check//Murder scene, Cardi made a mess,” she spits on the song.

Fans should feel especially blessed with the new release seeing as Cardi almost didn’t drop the song as planned. After fans complained they weren’t getting a music video as well, Cardi gave them some tough love. “I see a lot of people complaining that I’m not dropping press with the music video. Should I just drop press in July?I think I am,” she warned in a May 29 tweet.

There’s more music magic from Cardi in store following “Press” thanks to a forthcoming collab with A Boogie. The queen bee rapper just promised fans that the joint track is coming “very soon.”