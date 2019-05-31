A-Rod & J.Lo Reunite With His Ex-Wife For Daughter’s, 14, Graduation After Spousal Support Battle

At his daughter’s graduation, A-Rod posed for a photo with both his ex-wife & his soon-to-be wife, Jennifer Lopez. Despite their legal woes, the former couple were all smiles in the snapshot!



A-Rod’s daughter’s graduation was a true family affair. After 14-year-old Natasha graduated from middle school, Jennifer Lopez, 49, showed up to celebrate, as did A-Rod’s ex wife, Cynthia Scurtis. The former Yankee player took to Instagram with a memory from the day, where he was seen posing with both his fiancé and his ex, but the photo wasn’t nearly as awkward as you’d think! The three adults were all smiles in the photo, despite A-Rod’s legal battle with Cynthia earlier this year. “How is my beautiful angel going to be a freshman in High School?! Congrats Tashi, we love you! 👩🏽‍🎓❤️” he wrote on Instagram.

In the photo, Jennifer opted for a lime green dress paired with a Chanel belt, and a sleek, black hand bag. Alex looked dapper as ever in a blue collared shirt with a blazer tossed on top. Also seen in the photo was A-Rod’s other daughter Ella, 11, as well as Jennifer’s 11-year-old twins Emme Maribel and Maximilian David. The moment was the ultimate blending of families!

It’s nice to see that A-Rod and his ex are able to co-parent with minimal awkwardness, despite their bitter spousal and child support battle. It was in October of 2018 that A-Rod requested to stop paying his ex-wife a hefty sum of $115,000 a month. The baseball player alleged his income took a hit after retiring, according to TMZ, and sought to significantly lower his monthly payments.

The pic arrives just after A-Rod got sandwiched between J. Lo and her own ex, Marc Anthony, one day earlier, at J.Lo’s son’s school recital. The unlikely trio were all smiles at the event. Maturity at it’s finest!